Olivier Malâtre becomes Allianz Cameroon’s MD

(Business in Cameroon) - Subject to the approval of local regulatory authorities, the management of the insurer Allianz Cameroon is expected to change hands during the beginning of H2, 2020, according to a press release issued on January 15 by Allianz Africa.

Indeed, Olivier Malâtre has just been appointed the managing director of Allianz Cameroon. He succeeds Frédéric Desprez, whose new functions within Allianz will be announced at a later date. Olivier Malâtre's appointment will take effect on May 1, 2020, following a two-month transition period.

Olivier Malâtre has been Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Côte d’Ivoire non-vie since 2015. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Senegal (2010 to 2015) and has held various management positions within the Allianz Group, notably in France, Lebanon, and the Asia Pacific.

“Through these management changes, we continue to simplify, harmonize and strengthen Allianz Africa's organizational model to better meet our customers’ needs,” said Coenraad Vrolijk, Regional Managing Director of Allianz Africa, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on 15 January.

According to data provided, in 2018, by the Ministry of Finance, Allianz vie dominates (XAF18.7 billion) the Cameroonian life insurance market. Its immediate followers are Beneficial Life (XAF10.3 billion), Sunu Assurances Vie (XAF9.9 billion) and Activa Vie (XAF 7.6 billion).

SA