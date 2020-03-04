logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2020 -
Investment

Cameroon : Ecopark announces new investments in the tourism and leisure sector

Cameroon : Ecopark announces new investments in the tourism and leisure sector
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 04 March 2020 13:52

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, a new hotel establishment will soon be built on the premises of Ecopark, a tourism and leisure company located in the suburbs of Yaoundé. In addition, the animal park of this company will soon be enriched with the arrival of new animals.

These investments (whose volume have not been disclosed yet) were announced by the promoter Christophe Foé Ndi, following the agreement signed on 28 February 2020, in Yaoundé, by his company and the SME Promotion Agency APME.

The aforementioned agreement allows Ecopark to benefit from the tax and customs exemptions and all other facilities contained in the 2013 law (revised in 2017) on incentives for private investment in Cameroon.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon requests Israel’s support for the development of an incubator system

cameroon-requests-israel-s-support-for-the-development-of-an-incubator-system
On February 28, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of SMEs Achille Bassilekin granted an audience to the new Israeli ambassador Isi Yanouka. During the audience,...

Cameroon : Ecopark announces new investments in the tourism and leisure sector

cameroon-ecopark-announces-new-investments-in-the-tourism-and-leisure-sector
In Cameroon, a new hotel establishment will soon be built on the premises of Ecopark, a tourism and leisure company located in the suburbs of...

Cameroon : British Diageo provides over XAF2.5 bln revenue to sorghum producers yearly

cameroon-british-diageo-provides-over-xaf2-5-bln-revenue-to-sorghum-producers-yearly
Through its local subsidiary Guinness Cameroon, the British brewery group Diageo purchases more than XAF2.5 billion worth of sorghum from farmers every...

Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey

africa-france-summit-stephanie-rivoa-presents-the-summit-s-economic-opportunities-to-alamine-ousmane-mey
On March 2, 2020, Stephanie Rivoa, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France Summit, met with Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Land...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »