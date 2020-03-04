Cameroon : Ecopark announces new investments in the tourism and leisure sector

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, a new hotel establishment will soon be built on the premises of Ecopark, a tourism and leisure company located in the suburbs of Yaoundé. In addition, the animal park of this company will soon be enriched with the arrival of new animals.

These investments (whose volume have not been disclosed yet) were announced by the promoter Christophe Foé Ndi, following the agreement signed on 28 February 2020, in Yaoundé, by his company and the SME Promotion Agency APME.

The aforementioned agreement allows Ecopark to benefit from the tax and customs exemptions and all other facilities contained in the 2013 law (revised in 2017) on incentives for private investment in Cameroon.

BRM