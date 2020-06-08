logoBC
08 June 2020
South Korean Mediline invests XAF10 bln in the construction of multipurpose labs in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Mediline Medical Cameroon, a subsidiary of South Korean firm Mediline Korea, will complete by the end of 2020 the construction of a multifunctional laboratory complex, specializing in the analysis and control of the quality of food, pharmaceutical, textile, electronic, chemical and construction products.

This was revealed by Sung Uk Yoon, coordinator of the Mediline Medical Cameroon project, on June 4, 2020, in the Cameroonian capital, during the official launch of the activities of this company. According to the coordinator, the complex will be built over 2 hectares of space in the locality of Missolé I, in the department of Sanaga Maritime, a coastal region of the country.

The same source informs that the infrastructure, which will require a total of XAF10 billion, will be followed by a project to build an ultra-modern polyclinic in Yaoundé, as well as the construction in BOT (Build-operate-transfer) mode of 10 modern laboratories in each of the 10 regions of Cameroon.

But for the time being, this Korean firm specialized in the supply of medical equipment, management of sanitary facilities, import and distribution of pharmaceutical products, is playing an important part in the fight against Covid-19 in Cameroon.

Official sources reveal that thanks to a partnership with the Korean company SD Biosensor, a world leader in in-vitro diagnostics and test production -of which Mediline Medical is the exclusive distributor in Cameroon- this company has deployed two logistics centres in Douala and Yaoundé, to supply the country with coronavirus test kits.

"The Douala branch, located within the airport, has a cargo plane with a capacity of half a ton, for the rapid and secure transport of products (Covid-19 tests) to the ten regions of Cameroon," the company said.

Brice R. Mbodiam

