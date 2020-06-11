logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 June 2020 -
Investment

Kribi: IPD-AC and FIK aim to attract 40 investors to the industrial zone yearly, with the forum ‘Invest in Kribi’

Kribi: IPD-AC and FIK aim to attract 40 investors to the industrial zone yearly, with the forum ‘Invest in Kribi’
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 11 June 2020 14:52

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 10, in Douala, Fondation d’industrialisation de Kribi (FIK) and the Panafrican Institute for Development Francophone Central Africa (IPD-AC) signed an agreement to organize the first edition of "Invest in Kribi" (“Investor à Kribi”). The forum, “Invest in Kribi,” will be organized during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), under the theme: "Attracting investors for the industrialization of the port of Kribi."

The aim here, the FIK explains, is to attract 40 industries per year, over 25 years, to the city of Kribi in general and, in particular, to the logistics and industrial zone of the deep seaport of Kribi, in the south of Cameroon. Also, the FIK hopes that this initiative will enable the port to make the most of the 20 thousand hectares of land devoted to the logistics and industrial component.

According to Rodrigue Onambele Ongolo, the promoter of the FIK, this aim will be achieved through the provision of information to national and foreign investors, particularly by the dissemination of Cameroon’s Industrialization Master Plan and its foreign and direct investors’ attraction framework.  

Mr. Onambele Ongolo thus hopes to seize the opportunity of the AFCON scheduled to take place in Cameroon in 2021 to attract investors who could come build heavy, medium or light industries on the spaces developed by public authorities in Kribi.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Deadline for the compulsory obtention of Unique Tax number extended by 3 months

cameroon-deadline-for-the-compulsory-obtention-of-unique-tax-number-extended-by-3-months
Initially scheduled for June 30, 2020, the deadline given to individuals and legal entities to start presenting their "unique identification number"...

Cameroon: Government releases CFAF6.5 bln to subsidize private education

cameroon-government-releases-cfaf6-5-bln-to-subsidize-private-education
Since June 10, 2020, the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, has released an envelope of CFAF 6.5 billion as a remainder of the “2019 subsidy to...

Cameroon: 65% of the population saw their income/ salary reduced because of the coronavirus (INS survey)

cameroon-65-of-the-population-saw-their-income-salary-reduced-because-of-the-coronavirus-ins-survey
In Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic did not only have perceptible effects on the lifestyle of the population but also negative impacts on their standard...

Kribi: IPD-AC and FIK aim to attract 40 investors to the industrial zone yearly, with the forum ‘Invest in Kribi’

kribi-ipd-ac-and-fik-aim-to-attract-40-investors-to-the-industrial-zone-yearly-with-the-forum-invest-in-kribi
On June 10, in Douala, Fondation d’industrialisation de Kribi (FIK) and the Panafrican Institute for Development Francophone Central Africa (IPD-AC)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »