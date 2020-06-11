Kribi: IPD-AC and FIK aim to attract 40 investors to the industrial zone yearly, with the forum ‘Invest in Kribi’

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 10, in Douala, Fondation d’industrialisation de Kribi (FIK) and the Panafrican Institute for Development Francophone Central Africa (IPD-AC) signed an agreement to organize the first edition of "Invest in Kribi" (“Investor à Kribi”). The forum, “Invest in Kribi,” will be organized during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), under the theme: "Attracting investors for the industrialization of the port of Kribi."

The aim here, the FIK explains, is to attract 40 industries per year, over 25 years, to the city of Kribi in general and, in particular, to the logistics and industrial zone of the deep seaport of Kribi, in the south of Cameroon. Also, the FIK hopes that this initiative will enable the port to make the most of the 20 thousand hectares of land devoted to the logistics and industrial component.

According to Rodrigue Onambele Ongolo, the promoter of the FIK, this aim will be achieved through the provision of information to national and foreign investors, particularly by the dissemination of Cameroon’s Industrialization Master Plan and its foreign and direct investors’ attraction framework.

Mr. Onambele Ongolo thus hopes to seize the opportunity of the AFCON scheduled to take place in Cameroon in 2021 to attract investors who could come build heavy, medium or light industries on the spaces developed by public authorities in Kribi.

S.A.