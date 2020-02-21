logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 February 2020 -
Investment

British firm The First Group eyes both investors and investment opportunities in the Cameroonian real estate sector

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 19, 2020, in Yaoundé, British firm The First Group’s executives presented investment opportunities in the real estate sector in Dubai to Cameroonian economic operators.

According to official sources, this presentation was aimed at wooing Cameroonian investors into acquiring assets in The First Group’s real estate projects in Dubai (construction of high-end infrastructure or luxury residential properties namely).

In addition to seeking partnerships with Cameroonian investors for investments in the United Arab Emirates, The First Group could also transfer its Dubai investment model to Cameroon. This is at least the dream of Mohamadou Dabo, president of the Moda Group and representative of The First Group in Cameroon.

 “After working with The First Group in Dubai, we thought there is potential in Cameroon. So, we invited executives to discuss with Cameroonian authorities the possibilities of transposing the same concept realized in Dubai to Cameroon. The feedback is positive and the reflection has begun,” says Mohamadou Dabo.

We were among the first promoters to understand the tremendous potential of offering private investors the opportunity to buy hotel rooms and suites and furnished apartments in our high-end establishments, located in very popular districts of Dubai. This strategy is our plan to expand into promising new markets and supports our commitment to developing great properties, brands, and services that offer attractive returns to our investors,” said The First Group.

