Cameroon: MINPMEESA organizes workshop to improve the marketability of artisan products

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 19, 2020, in Yaoundé, the Minister of SMEs, Social Economy, and Handicrafts (Minpmeesa), Achille Bassilékin III, chaired a workshop aimed at building the packaging capacity of artisans.

"Having noted that every year, many handicraft products (95%) fail to convince, attract attention or are poorly marketed because of inadequate packaging, the Minpmeesa (in the implementation of its roadmap) decided to bring artisans and packaging manufacturing structures together so that they can collaborate to find innovative solutions. The solutions will be implemented to ensure the goods produced by our artisans are valued in and outside the country,” the Minpmeesa said.

During the workshop, the participants demonstrated the importance of quality and authenticity of packaging in the marketing of artisan products. Achille Bassilékin III expects that with the solutions suggested, the sector will become more competitive since packaging, he believes, is a key component in the attractiveness of products and their marketability.

S.A.