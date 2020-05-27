logoBC
Flour production company Sitrabacam Sarl to boost production capacity with XAF4 bln invesment

  Wednesday, 27 May 2020 14:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian flour production company Sitrabacam Sarl will soon create 110 additional jobs, the company’s promoters announce.

During the ceremony where it signed an investment agreement with the investment promotion agency API, Sitrabacam informed that it would boost its production capacity through a XAF4 billion investment.

With the planned investment, the company will raise its production capacity from 450 to 600 tons daily. The project will benefit from the tax and customs incentives provided by the 2013 law encouraging private investments in Cameroon.

