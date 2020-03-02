logoBC
Pay-TV operator Canal+ Cameroun announces tariffs increase in application of 2020 finance law

(Business in Cameroon) - Starting from March 9, 2020, Canal+ Cameroun will increase the tariffs for its satellite tv services. This was revealed by Paul Tamba, managing director of Canal+ Cameroun, in a briefing note dated February 27, 2020.

In the note, the executive explained that the new tariffs were prompted by the 12.5% taxes provided by the 2020 finance law on pay-tv bundles and digital audio-visual contents. This tax is applied on audio and visual contents distributed via satellite, cable or any other technological means.

A flash message with the final tariffs will be transmitted to you afterward,” Paul Tamba indicates in the note.

According to calculations made by Business in Cameroon, if the subscriber is to bear the cost of the new tax, a monthly bundle that used to cost XAF5,000 will now be XAF5,625.

XAF10,000 bundles will now be XAF11,250. For the remaining XAF20,000 and XAF40,000 bundles, their prices will respectively increase to XAF22,500 and XAF45,000.

