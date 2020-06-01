cameroon-plans-to-create-a-mining-promotion-corporation-to-reduce-artisanal-mining

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon currently seeks a consultant that will elaborate on the geological and mineral information system (GMIS) for the Ministry of Mines. This elaboration falls within the framework of the Mining sector’s capacity building project Precasem (Projet de renforcement des capacités dans le secteur minier) funded by the World Bank.

According to the call for expression of interest signed by the coordinator of Precasem, Guillaume Mananga, the consultant will assess, via remote reporting methods, the impact of semi-mechanized artisanal activities on the Cameroonian forest cover. It will also assess the water regime of rivers in the areas concerned, the availability of drinking water, and agro-sylvo-pastoral activities. Also, it will "formulate recommendations for the creation of a mining promotion corporation in Cameroon" and "describe the mechanisms through which the said corporation can access funding.”

Interested consultants must provide information demonstrating they have at least 10 years of skills and experience to undertake the range of services described above. Expressions of interest, written in English or French, must be sent to Precasem by June 24, 2020.

In the meantime, Precasem notes that much of the mining production in Cameroon is still conducted on a small scale. It is generally done by traffickers who scour the mining fields in the eastern region, which is the main mineral production area in Cameroon.

S.A.