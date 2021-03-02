logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 March 2021 -
Mining

Surface rights: Cameroon claims XAF184 mln from 16 mining companies

Surface rights: Cameroon claims XAF184 mln from 16 mining companies
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:52

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 24, 2021, Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoké (photo) published a note inviting 16 mining companies to pay a cumulative amount of XAF184.02 million in unpaid surface rights to the public treasury.

Specifically, Southland Mining Cameroon should pay XAF15.6 million, Sycma Sar XAF9 million, Cameroon Minerals & Resources Sarl XAF16.84 million, Naina Cameroun Sarl XAF8. 56 million, BC Corporation Sarl XAF25.66 million and Société camerounaise d'exploitation minière XAF7.83 million.

Also, Aurinco should pay XAF99637, Cameroon Emergence Corp XAF7.81 million, Cameroon Extraction Ltd XAF8.64 million, Dacaf XAF16.18 million, Eufrasia Cameroun XAF99,000, Global ABS Engineering XAF7.34 million, Su Yang XAF4.51 million, ABS Holding XAF29.28 million, LC Minerals Ltd XAF6.85 million and LC Exploration Ltd XAF17.94 million.

According to the Mining Code, surface rights are royalties that mining licenses, authorizations, quarrying permits, or mineral water exploitation license holders have to pay annually for occupying the surface where their activities are carried out.

Also according to the same Code, except for sanitation taxes (which are declared and paid quarterly), mining taxes and royalties should be declared and paid by the 15th of every month; after that for product extraction has been paid. For mining companies that do not pay those taxes and rights, the law provides for sanctions that could go from permit withdrawals to criminal proceedings.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Banana exports drop by 15.7% MoM to 17,258 tons in Feb 2021

cameroon-banana-exports-drop-by-15-7-mom-to-17-258-tons-in-feb-2021
In February 2021, banana exporters operating in the Cameroonian market exported 17,258 tons of the product, according to data published by the Banana...

Surface rights: Cameroon claims XAF184 mln from 16 mining companies

surface-rights-cameroon-claims-xaf184-mln-from-16-mining-companies
On February 24, 2021, Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoké (photo) published a note inviting 16 mining companies to pay a cumulative amount of XAF184.02...

Cameroon issues procurement notice for technical studies for the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé railway line

cameroon-issues-procurement-notice-for-technical-studies-for-the-reconstruction-of-the-douala-yaounde-railway-line
Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) recently issued a call for expression of interest for technical studies in the framework of the...

Cameroon: Towards the revival of the Special Forestry Development And Wildlife Fund

cameroon-towards-the-revival-of-the-special-forestry-development-and-wildlife-fund
In Cameroon, the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (Minfof) is currently planning to revive the Special Forestry Development And Wildlife Fund....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: The EU issues "yellow card" for gaps in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon suspends the installation of GPS on trucks that transport goods to the Central African Republic

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

cameroon-collected-xaf33-4-bln-of-oil-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-pipeline-in-jan-nov-2020-up-2-snh

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

cameroon-over-22-000-tons-of-domestic-gas-was-supplied-to-the-local-market-in-jan-dec-21-2020-snh

Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

cameroon-state-housing-bank-cfc-to-provide-a-xaf15-bln-credit-line-for-municipalities-real-estate-program-pccm

Cameroon: State housing bank CFC to provide a XAF15 bln credit line for municipalities’ real estate program PCCM

douala-container-terminal-a-ruling-from-ohada-s-ccja-relaunches-legal-battles-between-bollore-maersk-and-the-pad

Douala container terminal: A ruling from OHADA’s CCJA relaunches legal battles between Bolloré-Maersk and the PAD

cameroon-publishes-the-list-of-institutions-that-beneficit-from-the-snh-direct-interventions

Cameroon publishes the list of institutions that benefit from the SNH direct interventions

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

next
prev