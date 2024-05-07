Billionaire Dieudonné Bougne expands mining presence with new permits

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian business magnate Dieudonné Bougne is solidifying his position in the mining industry by securing two additional exploration permits, out of the five issued since the beginning of 2024.

The first permit, granted on February 13 to Bougne Compagnie (Bocom), a company already active in the oil, construction, and real estate sectors, is for gold and related substance exploration in the Vaimba area, covering 487 km² in the Northern region of Cameroon. This permit remains valid for two years. The second permit, awarded on February 16 to G-Stones, a subsidiary of Bocom, is for iron, gold, and related substance exploration in Bipindi, Southern Cameroon, over an area of 253 km², also valid for two years.

Successful exploration endeavors could significantly bolster the presence of Cameroonian conglomerate Bocom in the mining sector. Through G-Stones, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Dieudonné Bougne already holds an exploitation permit granted on November 29, 2022, for the iron deposit in Bipindi-Grand Zambi, estimated at 150 million tons of ore with an average grade of 29.45%. Mine construction commenced in June 2023, with initial exports slated for December 2024, aiming for an annual output of 2 million tons of iron concentrates.

According to the Ministry of Mines (Minmidt), the company has imported a mobile crusher with a capacity of 300 tons per hour, drilled 112 wells totaling over 11,900 meters, and contracted Shanghai SBM for the construction of a mobile crusher with a capacity of 1000 tons per hour. This project is anticipated to create over 3500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect employment opportunities.

Among the 136 exploration permits granted in Cameroon since April 2018, French group Eramet holds 17 permits, primarily for rutile and related substances, as well as cobalt, nickel, and gold exploration. Oriole Cameroon and Prometal Mining have respectively been granted five and three permits for gold exploration. Meanwhile, Camalco Cameroon has secured three permits for bauxite exploration.