tile-production-start-at-chinese-owned-keda-factory-pushed-to-july-2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The commencement of tile production at the Keda Cameroon Ceramics factory, situated in Bipaga within Cameroon's Southern region, has been rescheduled for July 2024, as revealed by a recent announcement from the Ministry of Mines. Previously, the ministry had indicated, by the end of January, that Cameroon would cease tile imports by June 2024, once all product categories were made available.

According to the ministry, the factory's production will not only target the local market, aiming to make "Made in Cameroon" tiles accessible to all layers of the Cameroonian population but also for export to Central African countries. This project, spearheaded by Keda Cameroon Ceramics, a subsidiary of the Chinese company Keda Industrial Co. Ltd, aims to reduce imports of foreign tiles to improve Cameroon's balance of payments, according to information provided by the ministry.

The estimated cost of this factory amounts to nearly CFA12 billion, with an installed annual production capacity of 20 million square meters of tiles and other ceramic products. Keda Cameroon Ceramics officials plan to employ 1,200 people at full capacity.

Tile imports in Cameroon play a significant role in the construction and decoration market. These tiles are widely used in various residential, commercial, and industrial construction and renovation projects. China is often cited as one of the main tile suppliers to Cameroon, due to its high production capacity and competitive costs.

To recall, Keda Industrial manufactures various construction materials, including ceramic tiles, bricks, and architectural glass. The group, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, already operates ceramic product factories in several African countries, including Senegal, Ghana, and Zambia.