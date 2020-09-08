logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 September 2020 -
Dynasty Mining suspended for 6 months over illegal mining operations

  Tuesday, 08 September 2020 13:11

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological development Gabriel Dodo Ndocké recently issued a decree suspending the operations of Dynasty Mining Sarl for six (6) months.

"Any activity carried out directly or indirectly by Dynasty Mining Sarl during the suspension period exposes the company and its manager, Tangye Solomon, to legal proceedings, per the law," Minister Dodo Ndocké warns. 

According to the decree, the mining company operating in the Eastern regions is suspended for "Illegal mining activities,” mining in prohibited zones, as well as violating public and occupational health, hygiene, and environmental protection rules.  

BRM

