logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 January 2020 -
Mining

About 5,000 carats of diamonds are produced along the Cameroon-CAR border every year (Kimberley process)

About 5,000 carats of diamonds are produced along the Cameroon-CAR border every year (Kimberley process)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 10 January 2020 11:02

(Business in Cameroon) - According to Daniel Mackaire Eloung Nna, Permanent Secretary of the Kimberley Process National Monitoring Secretariat, artisanal miners along the border between Cameroon and the Central African Republic in the east of the country produce about 5,000 carats of diamonds each year.

However, despite the measures taken by public authorities, this production is difficult to channel into formal routes, not only because of the porous nature of the borders but also because of the traffickers who scour the mining fields of both countries and supply informal marketing channels, mining experts note.

This exploitation of diamonds on the border between the two countries has often led to Cameroon being accused of being a hub for the trafficking of precious stones from the Central African Republic, a major diamond-producing country.

For example, in a report released on December 2, 2016, on the eve of a Kimberley Process assessment mission to Cameroon, Partnership Africa Canada (PAC), a funding mechanism supported by Canadian and African NGOs, revealed that “Cameroon is allowing conflict diamonds from the Central African Republic to cross its borders and enter the legal supply chain...”

These accusations were immediately rejected by Cameroon, which had in fact authorized a fact-finding mission by experts from the Kimberley Process, an international mechanism for tracing diamonds traded around the world, to prevent these precious stones from being used to finance armed conflict.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon moves to strengthen its international tax fraud and evasion combating system

cameroon-moves-to-strengthen-its-international-tax-fraud-and-evasion-combating-system
In the 2020 Finance Law, Cameroon has decided to strengthen its international tax fraud and evasion combating system. To this end, the country has...

About 5,000 carats of diamonds are produced along the Cameroon-CAR border every year (Kimberley process)

about-5-000-carats-of-diamonds-are-produced-along-the-cameroon-car-border-every-year-kimberley-process
According to Daniel Mackaire Eloung Nna, Permanent Secretary of the Kimberley Process National Monitoring Secretariat, artisanal miners along the border...

Cameroon : Feicom allocated XAF10.19 bln to 81 communes in 2019

cameroon-feicom-allocated-xaf10-19-bln-to-81-communes-in-2019
Fonds spécial d'équipement et d'intervention intercommunale (Feicom), the Cameroonian bank for communities, informs that it is satisfied with its...

Cameroon announces the recruitment of 500 University lecturers this year

cameroon-announces-the-recruitment-of-500-university-lecturers-this-year
After a first wave of 1,237 recruits in 2019, the Minister of Higher Education (Minesup), Jacques Fame Ndongo (photo), has announced a second phase to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC