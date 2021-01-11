logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Mining

French Eramet to install a pilot rutile processing plant in Cameroon

French Eramet to install a pilot rutile processing plant in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Monday, 11 January 2021 15:12

(Business in Cameroon) - The French industrial and mining group Erameth (that obtained a rutile exploration license in Cameroon in 2019) has begun the second phase of its exploration work on the Akonolinga rutile block, in the central region. This was notified by Fuh Calistus Gentry (Secretary of State to the Minister of Mines) during his visit to the block on January 7, 2021.

"We are very pleased to notice that the specifications are being met. The most interesting project in this 2nd phase is the pilot processing unit, which will give us an idea on how the ore should be exploited,” the official told the government daily Cameroon Tribune.

Let’s note that the exploration launched, in 2019, by Eramet on the Akonolinga block is expected to be completed after three (3) years, with the signing of an investment agreement. This agreement with the Cameroonian government will then pave the way for the industrial exploitation of the Akonolinga rutile, whose potential is currently estimated at 500,000 tons.

"Preliminary gradings are encouraging and we are sure that the first deposit is not only confirmed but that we will also find additional reserves,” said Fuh Calistus Gentry during his recent field trip to Akonolinga.

Officially, Cameroon's rutiliferous potential is close to 3 million tons, making the country the world's second-largest rutile reserve, behind Sierra Leone. Therefore, the exploitation of the Akonolinga rutile will make Cameroon one of the major players in the alloy metal and metallurgy market, whose raw materials are produced from rutile. Such a scenario will boost the contribution of the solid mining sector to the country's GDP. Indeed, according to officials, the contribution of the sector to GDP is currently below 1%.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon suspends 35 companies for abandoning construction works they were contracted for

cameroon-suspends-35-companies-for-abandoning-construction-works-they-were-contracted-for
On December 31, Ibrahim Talba Malla (Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Public Contracts-MINMAP) signed a decree annulling...

French Eramet to install a pilot rutile processing plant in Cameroon

french-eramet-to-install-a-pilot-rutile-processing-plant-in-cameroon
The French industrial and mining group Erameth (that obtained a rutile exploration license in Cameroon in 2019) has begun the second phase of its...

Camair Co: The administrative board appoints a senior officer as director-general

camair-co-the-administrative-board-appoints-a-senior-officer-as-director-general
At the end of an extraordinary meeting of the administration board held on January 7, Jean-Christophe Ela Nguema was appointed director-general of...

Economic Partnership Agreement: Cameroon launched the 5th phase on Jan 1, 2021, as promised…

economic-partnership-agreement-cameroon-launched-the-5th-phase-on-jan-1-2021-as-promised
The Directorate General of Customs announced that on January 1, 2021, Cameroon launched the 5th phase of tariff dismantling in the framework of its...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »