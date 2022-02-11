logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 February 2022 -
Mining

Cameroon: Akonolinga rutile deposit to enter exploitation phase in 2025

Cameroon: Akonolinga rutile deposit to enter exploitation phase in 2025
  • Comments   -   Friday, 11 February 2022 11:34

(Business in Cameroon) - The Akonolinga rutile mine, in Central Cameroon, will enter its exploitation phase in 2025. This was revealed after a meeting between Cameroon’s Mines Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndoké and executives of Eramet, the French group in charge of the development of the mining project.

"Eramet is one of the most successful mining companies in Cameroon. They have abided by their contractual obligation duties. (...) The next step for them is to obtain the mining agreement,"  said Fuh Calistus Gentry, Secretary of State to the Minister of Mines, to the government daily Cameroon Tribune.

State Minister Gentry added that the negotiations for that mining agreement would start once the result of the last rutile deposit potential’s estimate are available. The new estimate will make Cameroon the world’s largest rutile deposit, Mr. Gentry confided.  

For the time being, Cameroon's rutile potential is close to 3 million tons, making the country the world's second-largest deposit, behind Sierra Leone. In that regard, the exploitation of  Akonolinga rutile deposit will push Cameroon into the rank of the major players in the international market for alloy metals and metallurgy, where rutile is used as the raw material.

Such a scenario will boost the contribution of the solid mining sector to the country's GDP. Currently, the sector is contributing less than 1% to Cameroon’s GDP, according to official estimates. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon seeks a consultant to align regulatory frameworks with technological and structural context

cameroon-seeks-a-consultant-to-align-regulatory-frameworks-with-technological-and-structural-context
Cameroon, through the National Participatory Development Program (PNDP), recently issued a call to recruit a consultant that will audit the legal and...

The IsDB loans XAF55 bln to Cameroon for oil products’ purchases

the-isdb-loans-xaf55-bln-to-cameroon-for-oil-products-purchases
La Banque islamique prête 55 milliards de FCFA au Cameroun pour l’importation des produits pétroliers - Investir au Cameroun Minister of Economy Alamine...

CEMAC: Liquidity absorption operations have become more frequent, amid the economic revival

cemac-liquidity-absorption-operations-have-become-more-frequent-amid-the-economic-revival
In late November 2021, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) -Central Bank of CEMAC countries- reduced the volume of liquidity it offers weekly for...

Cameroon: Akonolinga rutile deposit to enter exploitation phase in 2025

cameroon-akonolinga-rutile-deposit-to-enter-exploitation-phase-in-2025
The Akonolinga rutile mine, in Central Cameroon, will enter its exploitation phase in 2025. This was revealed after a meeting between Cameroon’s Mines...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains