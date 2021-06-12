logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2021 -
Mining

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé
  • Comments   -   Friday, 11 June 2021 19:35

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 4, 2021, the Cameroonian Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndocké issued a decision suspending the artisanal mining permit issued for a site in Kambélé, in the East. According to the decision, this suspension was decided because artisanal mining norms, as well as environmental and security rules, were violated causing the serious accident of May 30, 2021, that claimed several lives.

Local sources reveal that the landslide that claimed the lives of the miners occurred because the mining operator exploiting the site did not fill the holes dug on the site. This violation of the requirement to fill mining holes is not new in Cameroon.

According to local NGO Forêt et développement rural (Foder), between January and April 2021, 14 artisanal miners lost their lives in mining fields in the eastern region because of that same violation. Records show severe losses, as FODER claims that 157 people died between 2013 and April 2021.

Indeed, Cameroonian laws require mining operators to fill the holes and trenches they dig during gold exploration once they are done with the sites. However, many mining companies ignore that requirement. Such violations either cause human losses (when there are landslides or when the holes are filled with water during rainy seasons) or destroy the environment.

On April 1, 2020, infuriated by the violations, Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndocké published a list of companies it was allowing 60 days to restore the mining sites they had explored or face a suspension of their mining licenses. The May 30, 2021, accident in Kambélé proves that the phenomenon is far from being quelled in Cameroon.

BRM

back to top

BDEAC exceeded budgetary forecasts in 2020 with XAF9.8 bln net profit (Administrative Board)

bdeac-exceeded-budgetary-forecasts-in-2020-with-xaf9-8-bln-net-profit-administrative-board
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) recorded a XAF9.8 billion net profit in 2020. This was...

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

cameroon-suspends-a-mining-license-in-the-east-after-the-may-30-2021-deadly-incident-in-kambele
On June 4, 2021, the Cameroonian Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndocké issued a decision suspending the artisanal mining permit issued for a site in...

Bertoua inflation reaches its highest in 10 years as prices surged 4.7% in Q1-2021

bertoua-inflation-reaches-its-highest-in-10-years-as-prices-surged-4-7-in-q1-2021
In Q1-2021, Bertoua is the Cameroonian city that recorded the highest inflation, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals. “On the spatial...

Civil service: Banks and public officials meet to discuss the various problems facing the salary processing chain

civil-service-banks-and-public-officials-meet-to-discuss-the-various-problems-facing-the-salary-processing-chain
In late May 2021, in Yaoundé, an awareness, discussion, and training workshop were organized to discuss the problems encountered concerning the processing...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Passport application fees will rise from XAF75k to 110k effective July 1, 2021

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

moroccan-firm-kavaa-global-services-to-carry-out-feasibility-studies-for-campost-s-e-commerce-platform

Moroccan firm Kavaa Global Services to carry out feasibility studies for CAMPOST’s E-commerce platform

wealth-distribution-land-insecurity-reform-samuel-nguiffo-suggests-solutions-to-improve-relationships-between-the-government-investors-and-local-communities

Wealth distribution, land insecurity, reform...: Samuel Nguiffo suggests solutions to improve relationships between the government, investors and local communities

cameroon-defence-forces-go-all-out-in-the-fight-against-illegal-miners-in-the-benoue-national-park

Cameroon: Defence forces go all out in the fight against illegal miners in the Benoue National Park

sun-wei-deputy-gm-in-cemac-zone-huawei-the-audience-with-his-excellency-the-prime-minister-has-been-warm-and-fruitful

Sun Wei - Deputy GM in CEMAC Zone HUAWEI : “The audience with His Excellency the Prime Minister has been warm and fruitful”

securities-dematerialization-sinking-fund-caa-to-proceed-to-the-repressive-phase-in-h2-2021

Securities dematerialization: Sinking Fund CAA to proceed to the repressive phase in H2-2021

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Wealth distribution, land insecurity, reform...: Samuel Nguiffo suggests solutions to improve relationships between the government, investors and local communities

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

next
prev