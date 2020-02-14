logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 February 2020 -
Mining

Minim-Martap bauxite deposit : Canyon Resources announces launch of exploitation for 2022

Minim-Martap bauxite deposit : Canyon Resources announces launch of exploitation for 2022
  • Comments   -   Friday, 14 February 2020 11:05

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2022, the exploitation of the Minim-Martap bauxite deposit in Northern Cameroon, which has been awaited for several decades, could start. This is at least the wish expressed by James Durant (photo), manager of this project, in Minim on February 13. The project, entrusted by the Cameroonian government to Australian junior mining company Canyon Resources, is being implemented by Canyon Resources’ subsidiary Camalco.

A little more than a year after Camalco launched (in September 2018) the last phase of research on this mining project, James Durant visited Cameroon from February 13 to 14, 2020. He is accompanied by a team of mining, rail, and environmental logistics experts. These experts came to check the project and finalize the pre-feasibility study of this mining project by end of April 2020.

The team went to Ngaoundal, Minim, and Martap. During this field visit, James Durant stated that based on the results obtained during complementary exploration work, Canyon Resources expects to launch the exploitation of this bauxite deposit, Cameroon’s largest, in 2022.  

The current scenario, which is to be refined and presented to Cameroonian authorities and potential financial partners, plans for the opening of a 20 km road from the various mining sites to Makor. From this locality in the Adamaoua region, which houses a railway station, the ore will be transported by rail to the port of Douala or Kribi for export.

Canyon Resources, which has three 3-year non-renewable exploration licenses on the Minim-Martap, Ngaoundal and Makan deposits, intends to produce and export a cargo of 3 million tons each year, before gradually increasing its capacity. This is a real opportunity for Cameroon's rail carrier, Camrail, which so far has never reached 2 million tons of goods transported per year.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Minim-Martap bauxite deposit : Canyon Resources announces launch of exploitation for 2022

minim-martap-bauxite-deposit-canyon-resources-announces-launch-of-exploitation-for-2022
In 2022, the exploitation of the Minim-Martap bauxite deposit in Northern Cameroon, which has been awaited for several decades, could start. This is at...

Cameroon promises payment of XAF45 bln to ENEO to reduce crisis in the energy sector

cameroon-promises-payment-of-xaf45-bln-to-eneo-to-reduce-crisis-in-the-energy-sector
More information on the outcome of negotiations conducted for several months between Cameroon, Eneo, and its suppliers on the liquidity crisis affecting...

Activa and Axa pay first compensations in the framework of the index-based agricultural insurance

activa-and-axa-pay-first-compensations-in-the-framework-of-the-index-based-agricultural-insurance
Last February 4, in Garoua, insurance companies Activa and Axa proceeded to the payment of more than XAF23 million to cotton producers as compensation for...

Camrail to restart the Yaoundé-Douala train service in April 2020

camrail-to-restart-the-yaounde-douala-train-service-in-april-2020
Camrail, concessionaire of Cameroon’s railway networks, is preparing to restart a train service between Yaoundé and Douala, the country's two capitals....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »