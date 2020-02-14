Minim-Martap bauxite deposit : Canyon Resources announces launch of exploitation for 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2022, the exploitation of the Minim-Martap bauxite deposit in Northern Cameroon, which has been awaited for several decades, could start. This is at least the wish expressed by James Durant (photo), manager of this project, in Minim on February 13. The project, entrusted by the Cameroonian government to Australian junior mining company Canyon Resources, is being implemented by Canyon Resources’ subsidiary Camalco.

A little more than a year after Camalco launched (in September 2018) the last phase of research on this mining project, James Durant visited Cameroon from February 13 to 14, 2020. He is accompanied by a team of mining, rail, and environmental logistics experts. These experts came to check the project and finalize the pre-feasibility study of this mining project by end of April 2020.

The team went to Ngaoundal, Minim, and Martap. During this field visit, James Durant stated that based on the results obtained during complementary exploration work, Canyon Resources expects to launch the exploitation of this bauxite deposit, Cameroon’s largest, in 2022.

The current scenario, which is to be refined and presented to Cameroonian authorities and potential financial partners, plans for the opening of a 20 km road from the various mining sites to Makor. From this locality in the Adamaoua region, which houses a railway station, the ore will be transported by rail to the port of Douala or Kribi for export.

Canyon Resources, which has three 3-year non-renewable exploration licenses on the Minim-Martap, Ngaoundal and Makan deposits, intends to produce and export a cargo of 3 million tons each year, before gradually increasing its capacity. This is a real opportunity for Cameroon's rail carrier, Camrail, which so far has never reached 2 million tons of goods transported per year.

Brice R. Mbodiam