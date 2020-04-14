logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 April 2020 -
Mining

Cameroon gives mining companies 2 months to restore former sites or risk having their licenses revoked

Cameroon gives mining companies 2 months to restore former sites or risk having their licenses revoked
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 April 2020 09:27

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, some mining companies have been allowed up to 60 days to restore the sites where they recently completed operations.

The count of this ultimatum started on April 1, 2020, and the concerned mining companies, operating in the Eastern and Adamaoua regions for most of them, are on a list recently published by the Minister of Industry, Mining and Technological Development Dodo Ndocké.

The official indicates that failure to do so will result in the withdrawal of their operating licenses.

The gaping holes left by companies on mining sites after exploitation not only degrade the environment (landslides) but also cause many deaths on mining sites. In the rainy seasons, people looking for ore drown in those holes filled with water.

In a report published in 2018, NGO Forêt et développement (Foder) revealed that at least 43 gold washers died in the holes mining companies left behind in the Eastern region. Yet, the regulation requires mining companies to, once they finish operating the mines, fill the holes and trenches dug during operations.   

 BRM

back to top

Covid-19: The EU provides XAF7.2 bln to help Cameroon fight the pandemic

covid-19-the-eu-provides-xaf7-2-bln-to-help-cameroon-fight-the-pandemic
The European Union has released an €11 million (about XAF7.2 billion) aid to help Cameroon fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to the...

Cameroon gives mining companies 2 months to restore former sites or risk having their licenses revoked

cameroon-gives-mining-companies-2-months-to-restore-former-sites-or-risk-having-their-licenses-revoked
In Cameroon, some mining companies have been allowed up to 60 days to restore the sites where they recently completed operations. The count of this...

Cameroon: Agribusiness unit Sodecoton receives XAF64.3 bln from the IDB to better support cotton producers

cameroon-agribusiness-unit-sodecoton-receives-xaf64-3-bln-from-the-idb-to-better-support-cotton-producers
On April 7, 2020, Cameroon’s Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey signed a XAF64.3 billion funding agreement with the International Islamic Trade...

Cameroon: Cicam plans to boost performance by introducing 15 mln face-masks in the market monthly

cameroon-cicam-plans-to-boost-performance-by-introducing-15-mln-face-masks-in-the-market-monthly
Today April 13, 2020, the government’s coronavirus prevention measure imposing face masks wearing in public spaces comes into effect in Cameroon. This...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises