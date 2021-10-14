logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 October 2021 -
Mining

Gold and diamond: State mining corporation SONAMINES plans work meeting to facilitate its activities as exclusive “dealer”

Gold and diamond: State mining corporation SONAMINES plans work meeting to facilitate its activities as exclusive “dealer”
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:43

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Mining Corporation (SONAMINES) initiated, on October 13, 2021, negotiations with traders, heads of smelting units, and buying offices in the gold and diamond sector in the East and the Adamaoaya, where artisanal miners and semi-mechanized operators are mostly active.  

In a letter to the governor of the Eastern region, Serges Hervé Boyogueno, director-general of SONAMINES, states the reasons for the negotiations. “The work session is aimed at laying the foundations for a healthy cooperation between the various actors in the mining sector and SONAMINES, to facilitate the national corporation’s duty as the exclusive buyer and seller of gold and diamond on the national territory as provided by the decree establishing SONAMINES,” Serges Hervé Boyogueno wrote.

However, SONAMINES’ duty is not as straightforward as it appears from the letter sent by the director-general. First, paragraph 2 of the fourth article of the decree the executive referred to indicates that SONAMINES will carry out its duties following terms laid out by law. Meanwhile, diamond and gold traders and buying offices are acknowledged by the country’s mining code. Paragraph 1 of article 151 of the code adopted in 2016 states: “The marketing of mineral substances derived from  non- industrial or semi-mechanized non-industrial mining shall be open to any natural or legal person governed by Cameroonian law.  It  shall be  subject  to the issuance  of  a  license  by  the  minister  in  charge  of  mines,  under  the  terms  and  conditions  laid  down  by regulation (…) .” Paragraph 2 of the same article stresses:  “ The  holder  of  the  license  referred  to  in  Section  151(1)  above  shall  be  authorized  to  open  an  office  for the  purchase  and  marketing  of  mineral  substances  obtained  from  non-industrial  or  semi-mechanized non-industrial mining.” 

In its invitation letter to the various actors, SONAMINES asked them to prepare written suggestions to “improve the discussions aimed at adopting a consensual strategy for a better organization of mineral marketing while emphasizing on the States’ interests.” Meanwhile, the meeting is scheduled to last three hours maximum. Given the complexity of the issues at stake in the marketing chain in the gold and diamond sector, it is highly unlikely that the three hours set for the meeting will be enough to fully address them.

Also, by requiring written contributions from the actors, SONAMINES is depriving itself of the suggestions of a large majority of those actors given that they are not much literate and are usually reluctant in sharing the problems and opportunities in their sectors with outsiders. 

Finally, SONAMINES’s approach to gold marketing is not clear. While thousands of gold traders and buyers feed their families and support commercial activities in the East and the Northern region, the government’s role is limited to just collecting the gold produced without a specific goal. Recently, it was supposedly decided that the gold stockpiled in its state coffers will be smelted and sent to the central bank BEAC to guarantee the government’s external borrowings.  

back to top

SABC group reopens its Loum distribution center closed 23 years ago

sabc-group-reopens-its-loum-distribution-center-closed-23-years-ago
Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), leader of the Cameroonian brewing maket, inaugurated its Loum distribution center in the Littoral...

Gold and diamond: State mining corporation SONAMINES plans work meeting to facilitate its activities as exclusive “dealer”

gold-and-diamond-state-mining-corporation-sonamines-plans-work-meeting-to-facilitate-its-activities-as-exclusive-dealer
The National Mining Corporation (SONAMINES) initiated, on October 13, 2021, negotiations with traders, heads of smelting units, and buying offices in the...

Fisheries: a Japan-backed XAF6.5 bln project still just 9% completed since 2017

fisheries-a-japan-backed-xaf6-5-bln-project-still-just-9-completed-since-2017
On October 8, 2021, after an audience with Minister of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry Dr. Taïga, Japan’s ambassador to Cameroon Tsutomu Osawa...

World Bank and Cameroon ink 3 loan agreements totaling XAF236.5 bln for development projects

world-bank-and-cameroon-ink-3-loan-agreements-totaling-xaf236-5-bln-for-development-projects
Yesterday October 12, in Yaounde, the World Bank Group and the government of Cameroon signed three loan agreements totaling close to XAF236.5 billion, the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»