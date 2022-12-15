logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 December 2022 -
Mining

Sonamines collected CFA3bn+ worth of gold in 2022

Sonamines collected CFA3bn+ worth of gold in 2022
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 15 December 2022 17:53

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s mining company Sonamines has collected 175 kg of gold for a total value of CFA3.2 billion since the beginning of the year, Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndoké reported.

According to him, these figures "indicate an increase in the contribution of the mining sector to state revenue. Mining revenues remain weak in the country. Officially, they represent less than 1% of the GDP, due to poor financing and the lack of reliable partners to exploit the major deposits of iron, diamonds, bauxite, and cobalt in the country. Another reason is that nearly 90% of the production of minerals such as gold is sold through informal channels, according to official data.

To remedy this situation, Sonamines is working on a strategy to better channel and market gold and diamonds. As a reminder, the marketing of gold and diamond from Cameroonian mines was handled by CAPAM, whose assets were taken over by the new entity created in December 2020 under the law.

With its commitment to get gold out of informal marketing channels, Sonamines claimed it has, for example, collected 43.46 kg of gold from artisanal miners between July 17 and November 30, 2021. This is 93% higher than the volume collected over the same period in 2020 and 138.9% higher than that in 2019.

BRM

back to top

Sonamines collected CFA3bn+ worth of gold in 2022

sonamines-collected-cfa3bn-worth-of-gold-in-2022
Cameroon’s mining company Sonamines has collected 175 kg of gold for a total value of CFA3.2 billion since the beginning of the year, Minister Gabriel...

Bolloré Group pledges CFA15bn to upgrade the Port of Douala timber terminal

bollore-group-pledges-cfa15bn-to-upgrade-the-port-of-douala-timber-terminal
The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) signed last December 10 a concession agreement with Port of Douala Timber Terminal (TBPD), the new subsidiary of...

Brewer SABC rebrands, launches 5-year CFA200bn investment program

brewer-sabc-rebrands-launches-5-year-cfa200bn-investment-program
Brewing Company SABC, formerly known as Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun, announced its rebranding into Société Anonyme des boissons du...

Africa should turn its back on development aid, Paul Biya says

africa-should-turn-its-back-on-development-aid-paul-biya-says
Cameroonian President Paul Biya urges Africans to think about building an African capital market to gradually move away from the development aid system,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »