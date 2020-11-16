logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 November 2020 -
Mining

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020
  • Comments   -   Monday, 16 November 2020 16:27

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 11, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a session dedicated to the vote of the 2021 budget, the National Permanent Secretary of the Kimberly Process presented an overview of its activities since January 2020.

In that regard, it reveals that by end of October 2020, the Kimberly Process had traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced in Cameroon, with 700 carats certified. The respective values of these precious stones are officially estimated at over XAF350 million and XAF35.3 million FCFA.

Let’s note that the Kimberly Process is an international control and tracing mechanism for diamonds traded around the world. It was initiated to prevent those precious stones from being used as a means of financing the activities of warlords.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: The Composite commodity index rose by 19.6% in Q3-2020, BEAC indicates

cemac-the-composite-commodity-index-rose-by-19-6-in-q3-2020-beac-indicates
Between July and September 2020, the international prices of CEMAC countries’ main export products rose after a rather sluggish trend in Q2-2020....

Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

cameroon-the-kimberley-process-traced-2-438-carats-of-diamonds-produced-locally-in-jan-oct-2020
On November 11, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a session dedicated to the vote of the 2021 budget, the National Permanent Secretary of the Kimberly Process...

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling
In a communiqué published on November 13, 2020, Douala International Terminal-DIT (whose concession for the management of the Port of Douala’s container...

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

post-covid-19-economic-revival-private-actors-call-for-endogenous-solutions
On November 12, 2020, entrepreneurs based in Cameroon met, in Douala, with public sector actors to share the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea to raise XAF63 bln on the BEAC public securities market on Nov 11, 2020

CEMAC: Many jobs will be lost if the current foreign exchange regulation is applied in the extractive industry, the African Energy Chamber believes

Cameroon: Report accuses Vietnamese wood operators of conducting “shocking schemes and illegal activities”

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

camair-co-finally-resumes-operations

Camair Co finally resumes operations

digital-customs-duty-collection-system-has-paul-biya-saved-20-of-mobile-network-providers-turnover

Digital customs duty collection system: Has Paul Biya saved 20% of mobile network providers’ turnover?

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

cameroon-guinness-signs-internship-deals-with-technical-universities-to-increase-female-talents-in-the-manufacturing-sector

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

cameroon-kiro-o-games-launches-its-first-mobile-game-on-play-store-s-early-release

Cameroon: Kiro’o Games launches its first mobile game on Play Store’s Early Release

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev