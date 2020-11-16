Cameroon: The Kimberley Process traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced locally in Jan-Oct 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 11, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a session dedicated to the vote of the 2021 budget, the National Permanent Secretary of the Kimberly Process presented an overview of its activities since January 2020.

In that regard, it reveals that by end of October 2020, the Kimberly Process had traced 2,438 carats of diamonds produced in Cameroon, with 700 carats certified. The respective values of these precious stones are officially estimated at over XAF350 million and XAF35.3 million FCFA.

Let’s note that the Kimberly Process is an international control and tracing mechanism for diamonds traded around the world. It was initiated to prevent those precious stones from being used as a means of financing the activities of warlords.

BRM