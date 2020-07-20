eramet-group-expresses-interest-in-nickel-and-cobalt-exploration-in-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - French group Eramet, which recently began exploration works on the 2,500 sq. km rutile block in Akonolinga (in Cameroon’s Centre province) revealed on its website that it is interested in nickel and cobalt exploration in the country.

“In addition to this project, and to cultivate a long-term partnership with the Cameroonian government, Eramet hopes to identify other opportunities in the country for metals already exploited by the Group- particularly nickel and cobalt,” the group writes.

The multinational adds that this plan is fully in line with its strategy of developing a diversified portfolio of assets through mining exploration on strategic metals and in new countries.

“Since the Group has gained substantial experience in mineral sands production through its Senegalese subsidiary, GCO, it possesses the expertise needed to harness these resources in Cameroon,” it continues.

The group obtained five exploration permits in November 2019 and, in December 2019, it created Eramet Cameroun (Eracam). The Junior mining company chose BEIG 3, a geo-services company, and Eijkelkamp, a Dutch drilling company, as assistants in that project.

“In December 2019, a team of twelve people from Eramet, BEIG 3, and Eijkelkamp began the exploration work. The first step marked out the five exploration zones covered under the five permits. Afterward, soil samples were taken and sent for analysis to Eramet Ideas, the Group’s research and innovation center- to determine the thickness and rutile content of the mineral sands,” Eramet adds.

