logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 November 2020 -
Mining

Minim-Martap bauxite: Camrail could triple freight activities through a partnership with Canyon Resources

Minim-Martap bauxite: Camrail could triple freight activities through a partnership with Canyon Resources
  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 November 2020 12:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail’s freight business will triple, should the memorandum of understanding it recently signed with Canyon Resources (the Australian junior mining company that is developing the Minim-Martap bauxite project in the Adamaoua region) lead to a commercial agreement.

Indeed, the memorandum establishes a framework that will enable both parties to collaborate for the development of a solution thanks to which the 5 million tons of bauxite extracted at Minim-Martap annually can be transported to the port of Douala for export. This means that as of 2022 (projected date for the start of operations at Minim-Martap bauxite deposit), Camrail could start transporting 5 million tons of bauxite yearly for the Australian junior mining alone.

Thus, its yearly freight operations, which are so far estimated to be below two million tons, could rise to over six million tons (up by about 200% compared to the currently estimated volume).  

According to credible sources, for the exploitation of the Minim-Martap bauxite, Canyon Resources plans to build a 20-km road that will connect the various mining sites to Makor. From this town (located in Adamoua where there is a railway station), the ore will be transported by Camrail to the port of Douala or Kribi for export.

During researches that started in September 2018, a refined analysis of 16 of the 79 bauxite plateaus identified on the Minim-Martap and Ngaoundal deposits brought the mineral resources potential to 892 million tons, up by 342 million tons compared with initial estimates.

Of this total volume, 250 million tons are "very high grade," making them ideal for aluminum production, Canyon Resources points out. An analysis of the 63 remaining plateaus could make Minim-Martap and Ngaoundal "the largest deposit in the world, in terms of quantity and quality," says James Durrant, the project leader.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Towards a downward revision of transit costs along the Douala-Bangui and Douala-Ndjamena corridors

towards-a-downward-revision-of-transit-costs-along-the-douala-bangui-and-douala-ndjamena-corridors
Transit costs on the Douala-Bangui and Douala-Ndjamena corridors will be revised downwards. This is the main resolution taken by land transport...

Cameroon: Tax authorities organize training on E-tax payment

cameroon-tax-authorities-organize-training-on-e-tax-payment
From November 24 to 27, the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI) will hold a training session in Douala on e-tax payment. According to official sources, the...

Cameroon: Customs seize large quantities of wine and spirit in the Southern region

cameroon-customs-seize-large-quantities-of-wine-and-spirit-in-the-southern-region
On the night of November 17-18, 2020, agents of the mobile customs brigade in Ebolowa (in the Southern region) seized a large shipment of contraband wines...

Minim-Martap bauxite: Camrail could triple freight activities through a partnership with Canyon Resources

minim-martap-bauxite-camrail-could-triple-freight-activities-through-a-partnership-with-canyon-resources
Camrail’s freight business will triple, should the memorandum of understanding it recently signed with Canyon Resources (the Australian junior mining...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Integration Projects: CEMAC Commission announces an investors roundtable for Nov 16-17, 2020 in Paris

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

cameroon-banana-exports-dropped-by-about-19-5-k-tons-yoy-in-jan-sep-2020

Cameroon: Banana exports dropped by about 19.5 k tons YoY in Jan-Sep 2020

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

cameroon-guinness-signs-internship-deals-with-technical-universities-to-increase-female-talents-in-the-manufacturing-sector

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

cameroon-kiro-o-games-launches-its-first-mobile-game-on-play-store-s-early-release

Cameroon: Kiro’o Games launches its first mobile game on Play Store’s Early Release

the-eu-suggests-5-good-practices-for-the-improvement-of-the-business-climate-in-cameroon

The EU suggests 5 good practices for the improvement of the business climate in Cameroon

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Ethiopian Airlines assumes leadership of Cameroon’s air freight market with 29% of market share

next
prev