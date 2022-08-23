logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 August 2022 -
Mining

Cameron: Mira SA plans to build a cement clinker factory in the North region

Cameron: Mira SA plans to build a cement clinker factory in the North region
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 17:45

(Business in Cameroon) - Cement manufacturer Mira SA will soon launch the construction of an industrial complex in the North region of Cameroon. Reliable sources revealed that the CFA120 billion infrastructure will integrate a clinker production unit with an annual capacity of 700,000 tons.

The completion of this project will make Mira SA the second largest clinker producer in the region, behind Cimencam. As a reminder, the Prime Minister launched in October last year the construction of a new Cimencam plant in the town of Figuil. This unit added 500,000 tons of cement and 1,000 tons of clinker to the company’s annual output.

Increased local clinker production is expected to drive down cement prices. "If we manage to produce one million tons of clinker locally each year, the price of a 50 kg bag of cement could fall to around CFA4,000 or CFA4,200 (compared to CFA5,400 and CFA5,500 currently, Ed. note),” a market player said.

Let’s recall that Dangote Cement, a giant in the sector, initiated a few years ago a plan to exploit the limestone deposit of Mintom, southern region, to produce clinker locally and help reduce cement prices in the country. But the project could not be completed because nearly 70% of the deposit is submerged by the waters of the Dja River. This scenario makes it more complex and costly to exploit this deposit, whose potential is estimated at 540 million m3 by the Institute of Geological and Mining Research (IRGM).

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameron: Mira SA plans to build a cement clinker factory in the North region

cameron-mira-sa-plans-to-build-a-cement-clinker-factory-in-the-north-region
Cement manufacturer Mira SA will soon launch the construction of an industrial complex in the North region of Cameroon. Reliable sources revealed that the...

French Fouré Lagadec is in a judicial liquidation in Cameroon

french-foure-lagadec-is-in-a-judicial-liquidation-in-cameroon
The High Court of Wouri (Douala), ruling on commercial matters, has ordered Monday the judicial liquidation of Fouré Lagadec Cameroun S.A. Désiré Elouna...

Beac public securities market witnessed slight drop in July 2022 (CRCT)

beac-public-securities-market-witnessed-slight-drop-in-july-2022-crct
Activities on the Beac public securities market dropped significantly in July 2022 compared to the previous month, according to a note recently published...

Cameroon's govt misses 50% cocoa processing target, only achieves 29.5% in 2021-22

cameroon-s-govt-misses-50-cocoa-processing-target-only-achieves-29-5-in-2021-22
Over the 2021-22 cocoa campaign, the Cameroonian government only managed to process 86,850 tons of beans, over a total output of 295,163 tons. This...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »