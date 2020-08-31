logoBC
Yaoundé - 31 August 2020 -
Camtel launches customer satisfaction survey to improve service quality

  Monday, 31 August 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Public telecommunications operator Camtel recently launched a customer satisfaction survey to improve the quality of its services. On its website or via its hotline, the following message can be read or heard:  “Have you recently visited a Camtel agency, interacted on our social media pages, or called our call center? You can help us shape the company you deserve by rating the quality of the service you were offered.”

The reason that prompted this survey is the criticism towards the operator by Cameroonians, for its service quality. For instance, Camtel is regularly accused of not taking care of clients’ needs quickly, not providing adequate customer service, and even not providing enough information about various incidents.

Let’s note that in May 2020, the operator received the ISO 9001/2015 certification on its wholesale segment nevertheless. This means that the operator’s wholesale segment meets the standards of that well-known certification.

