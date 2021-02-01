logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 February 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Public management

Gaz du Cameroun explores oil well LA-108ST2 whose LNG production could reach 300k barrels

Gaz du Cameroun explores oil well LA-108ST2 whose LNG production could reach 300k barrels
  • Comments   -   Monday, 01 February 2021 19:06

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbon Corporation of Cameroon (SNH) informs that in late 2020, Gaz du Cameroun-GDC (Cameroonian subsidiary of British company Victoria Oil & Gas Plc-VOG), conducted tests on the well "LA-108ST2" of the Logbaba field located in the Littoral region.

"The production tests carried out on November 11 [2020], on the LA-108ST2 well of the Logbaba field operated by Gaz du Cameroun, gave a flow rate of 19 million standard cubic feet per day. The well was shut down to perform a pressure build-up test to better evaluate its gas reserves," the SNH explains. It adds that the said well contains gas reserves estimated to be between 10 [283.16 million m3] and 30 billion cubic feet [849.5 million m3] and a volume of condensate [natural gas] estimated to be between 100,000 and 300,000 barrels.

This could boost GDC’s production at Logbaba where the company is operating a natural gas-fired power plant (which is the result of a public-private partnership between SNH and the British company Victoria Oil & Gas).

Since January 2012, through a 16-km pipeline, the plant has been delivering its production to about 20 industrial companies in Douala. About XAF50 billion was invested in this natural gas-fired power plant (which has generated 100 direct jobs) and its daily production capacity is close to 1.4 million cubic meters.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: State housing bank CFC to provide a XAF15 bln credit line for municipalities’ real estate program PCCM

cameroon-state-housing-bank-cfc-to-provide-a-xaf15-bln-credit-line-for-municipalities-real-estate-program-pccm
Crédit Foncier du Cameroun (CFC), the country's housing bank, is preparing to open a new credit line worth XAF15 billion for the implementation of the...

Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

cameroon-over-22-000-tons-of-domestic-gas-was-supplied-to-the-local-market-in-jan-dec-21-2020-snh
The National Hydrocarbons Corporation of Cameroon (SNH) recently posted the performances of its Bipaga depot (offshore Kribi in South Cameroon)...

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

cameroon-collected-xaf33-4-bln-of-oil-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-pipeline-in-jan-nov-2020-up-2-snh
The National Hydrocarbons Corporation of Cameroon (SNH) informs that as of November 30, 2020, the Cameroonian public treasury had collected XAF33.48...

Cemac: Commercial banks show renewed interest in BEAC’s liquidity injections

cemac-commercial-banks-show-renewed-interest-in-beac-s-liquidity-injections
During its liquidity injection operation of January 26, 2021, the Bank of Central African States (Beac) injected XAF193 billion into banks operating...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »