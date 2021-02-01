Gaz du Cameroun explores oil well LA-108ST2 whose LNG production could reach 300k barrels

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbon Corporation of Cameroon (SNH) informs that in late 2020, Gaz du Cameroun-GDC (Cameroonian subsidiary of British company Victoria Oil & Gas Plc-VOG), conducted tests on the well "LA-108ST2" of the Logbaba field located in the Littoral region.
"The production tests carried out on November 11 [2020], on the LA-108ST2 well of the Logbaba field operated by Gaz du Cameroun, gave a flow rate of 19 million standard cubic feet per day. The well was shut down to perform a pressure build-up test to better evaluate its gas reserves," the SNH explains. It adds that the said well contains gas reserves estimated to be between 10 [283.16 million m3] and 30 billion cubic feet [849.5 million m3] and a volume of condensate [natural gas] estimated to be between 100,000 and 300,000 barrels.
This could boost GDC’s production at Logbaba where the company is operating a natural gas-fired power plant (which is the result of a public-private partnership between SNH and the British company Victoria Oil & Gas).
Since January 2012, through a 16-km pipeline, the plant has been delivering its production to about 20 industrial companies in Douala. About XAF50 billion was invested in this natural gas-fired power plant (which has generated 100 direct jobs) and its daily production capacity is close to 1.4 million cubic meters.
