cameroonian-real-estate-mogul-pascal-monkam-dies-in-south-africa

(Business in Cameroon) - In the early hours of February 27, 2021, Cameroonian real estate mogul Pascal Monkam passed on in South Africa, according to family sources. The information was confirmed by one of his sons, ATTY Alain-Christian Monkam during an appearance on TV Channel Equinoxe. "I regret to announce the demise of Monkam Pascal. The news just reached me from South Africa (...) We were aware, for a few days now, that doctors’ prognosis was extremely bad," he said.

On February 18, 2021, rumors surfaced that the over 90-years old businessman who was hospitalized for several weeks had passed on. However, the family refuted the news.

To perpetuate the late businessman’s name, Alain-Christian Monkam also promises to continue the works his father carried out for over 60 years.

Pascal Monkam is survived by five wives and 16 children and he leaves behind a large real estate empire constituted of luxury hotels in Cameroon and South Africa. In Cameroon, his hotels include La Falaise in Bonandjo, Akwa, Bonapriso, Bafang and Yaoundé. In South Africa, the late man’s real estate property includes the Monkam Pascal Twin Towers, the Pretoria Hotel, the Tamboti Lodge, and the Park Lodge Hotel. The businessman was also the main distributor of SABC’s (Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun) products.

According to family sources, his funeral arrangements will be announced later.

AO