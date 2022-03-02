Wheat flour and rebar: Russia-Ukraine crisis raises fears of additional production costs in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 24, 2022, just after Russia began bombing Ukraine, the price of a ton of wheat reached an unprecedented €344 euros (more than XAF225,000) on Euronext Commodity Derivatives Market. This price has fallen back to around €320 (nearly XAF210,000) in recent days for Wheat's future contracts expiring in March 2022. However, the situation is still concerning, and Cameroonian millers, whose business is largely dependent on wheat imported from Russia, are keeping a close watch.

In 2020, Cameroon imported 860,000 tons of wheat, spending XAF150 billion. According to a study published on August 25, 2021, by the country’s enterprises upgrading office BMN on the strategic positioning of the cereal processing and by-products sector, close to 300,000 tons of that commodity was imported from Russia (i.e., 35% of the total volume), which is so far Cameroon’s leading wheat supplier. Hence millers’ concern since the recent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"The effect will be the same everywhere. It will depend on how the situation develops in Russia. For the time being, we can’t say anything. We can only fear the worst. Will we be able to load the ships? Will we be able to unload them? These are the questions on everyone’s mind,” said Alfred Momo Ebongue, secretary-general of the local millers’ association GIMC, when contacted by local media Ecomatin.

Indeed, beyond the supply difficulties they could face because of the war between Russia and Ukraine (respectively 1st and 5th world wheat producers), Cameroonian millers are already fearing the additional costs they may have to bear in the production of wheat flour.

Those additional costs would be way higher if the current Russia-Ukraine crisis leads to a new increase in shipping costs in a context where the Cameroonian government is slowing down the planned increase in the prices of wheat flour and bread, which is one of the most consumed products in the country.

When steel producers join the bandwagon…

The millers’ concern spread to bread producers, who have already surreptitiously reduced the weight of the breadstick to mitigate the additional costs induced by Covid-19. Besides the wheat and by-product sector, the steel and metal industry is also much concerned by the said conflict. Indeed, sources inside the industry indicate that since China’s decision to reduce some of its exports to secure supplies for its domestic market after the Covid-19 pandemic, Cameroon’s steel industry has been 70% reliant on steel billets (Ed.note: iron waste melted as lingots and used for the production of concrete iron) from Russia and Ukraine.

"Since there is no exploited iron deposit in the country to make up for the shortage of scrap metal, concrete iron producers import about 50% of the billets they process locally from Russia and Ukraine to meet an ever-growing demand. After Russia started bombing Ukraine, the price of this raw material increased by 10% in the market. This will lead to an increase in production costs in the processing segment. The worst is to be feared if the shipping costs for goods from Russia and Ukraine also increase (...) with the escalation of the conflict," explains a specialist of the local steel industry.

On November 12, 2021, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published its Q2-2021 "Industrial Producer Price Index" (IPPI) revealing an 11.3% rise in factory gate prices due to the rising prices of raw materials and shipping costs. The metal industry was the biggest contributor to the rise in industrial producer prices in Cameroon at the time (Ed.note:+3.8% year-on-year, the highest level since 2019). The same scenario seems to be on the horizon with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

This crisis could lead to Russia’s exclusion from the Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) ecosystem, which is the largest secure digital network for international banking transactions. If this threat waged by the European Union against Russia (in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine) becomes effective, it would become extremely difficult for Cameroonian economic operators to continue their trade relations with Russia.

Brice R. Mbodiam