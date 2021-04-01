logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 April 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority gears up for the digitalization of its tender procedures

Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority gears up for the digitalization of its tender procedures
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 01 April 2021 11:36

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) is currently gearing up for the digitalization of its tender procedures. In that regard, the public institution recently organized a training workshop on the use of the "Cameroon Online E-procurement System" (Coleps).

During the workshop, participants were trained on proposals’ reception, evaluation of offers, publication of results, appeals management, and statistics production.

According to the aviation authority, the use of Coleps in the agency’s tender procedures will save time in the collection and processing of offers, facilitate and quicken the transmission of various information while considerably reducing margins of error.

It adds that the use of Coleps will improve security and transparency in the management of large chunks of data, reduce payment delays and processing costs since it is more paperless.

Coleps is a digital platform developed to digitalize all public tenders in Cameroon. Managed by the Ministry of Public Works, the first phase of the project will be completed by 2023. It aims to significantly reduce corruption in the public procurement market. Indeed, in a report published in late 2018, the National Anti-corruption Commission (CONAC) estimated that the Ministry of Public Works was the most corrupt administration in the country. Hence the digitalization of the procedures because most of the corrupt practices are facilitated by physical contacts between the involved actors. Nevertheless, the aim to reduce corruption will be achieved only if most of the public tender procedures are passed through the digital platform.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority gears up for the digitalization of its tender procedures

cameroon-civil-aviation-authority-gears-up-for-the-digitalization-of-its-tender-procedures
Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) is currently gearing up for the digitalization of its tender procedures. In that regard, the public institution...

Cameroon: Defense and education servants captured 66% of the public sector wage bill in H1-2020

cameroon-defense-and-education-servants-captured-66-of-the-public-sector-wage-bill-in-h1-2020
In H1-2020, Cameroon’s salary expenses for its entire servants was XAF489.5 billion, according to a government document attached to the 2021 finance law....

Cameroon elaborates XAF871 bln plan to revive the post-Covid-19 economy

cameroon-elaborates-xaf871-bln-plan-to-revive-the-post-covid-19-economy
To revive its economy, which entered recession in 2020 (-2.6%) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cameroonian government elaborated a three-year plan...

Cameroon: SABC to install additional 100 handwashing stations in local markets

cameroon-sabc-to-install-additional-100-handwashing-stations-in-local-markets
Due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, brewing group SABC is planning to install an additional 100 handwashing stations in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n97: February 2021

Crown corporations Loss-making ones vs profit-making ones

IFC’s ambitions for Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n107: Février 2021

Nos sociétés d’Etat Celles qui coûtent et celles qui rapportent

Les projets de la SFI pour le Cameroun