british-kth-to-build-new-terminal-at-the-port-of-douala

(Business in Cameroon) - British company KTH won a contract to build a new terminal at the port of Douala. The related deal was signed yesterday March 31 between Cyrus Ngo'o, MD of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD), and the Managing Director of the bid-winning company.

This infrastructure is a 42 ha bulk terminal with a 900 linear meter quay on the right bank of the Wouri River in the port of Douala-Bonabéri. The project is valued at CFA427 billion and is part of the strategy to renovate and modernize the port platform.

The construction period is 60 months. Under the BOT (Built-Operate-Transfer) agreement, KTH will operate the terminal for 25 years. This deal implies that the financing is entirely sought by the developer, without endorsement or guarantee from the PAD.

Construction will be carried out in two phases. Phase I covers 450 ml of quay; silos with a total capacity of 30,000 tons, a road and a railroad, a weighing station, a maintenance workshop; a 200 m² R+3 administrative building; an electricity supply station; a fire-fighting system; a fully equipped parking lot; three warehouses of 2,000, 3,000, and 10,500 m²; a storage area, etc.

The second phase provides for a 450 ml quay; silos with a total capacity of 30,000 tons; a road and a railroad; a weighing station; a maintenance workshop; a 200 m² R+3 administrative building; an electricity supply station; the extension of the fire-fighting system; the extension of the equipped parking lot; the construction of additional warehouses; the extension of the storage area; etc.

Sylvain Andzongo