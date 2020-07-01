logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2020
Cameroon: Coronavirus forces over CFAF500 mln reduction in the budget of local materials’ promotion agency Mipromalo

(Business in Cameroon) - To cope with the budgetary constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced a reduction of more than CFAF 542 billion in the State's 2020 budget, the Mission for the Promotion of Local Materials (Mipromalo) held a Board meeting on June 25, 2020.

During this meeting, which took place at the company's headquarters in Yaoundé, the initial CFA1.9 billion budget of this state-owned company was cut by nearly CFAF 500 million, good sources informed. This reduces more than 25% of the budget.

As its name indicates, Mipromalo's mission is to promote the use of local materials in construction works in Cameroon. To do this, it has, for example, manufacturing units for the production of stabilized earth bricks. It also conducts training for SMEs to initiate them into the production of that type of brick.  

