logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: Fecafoot terminates deal with Le Cop Sportif

Cameroon: Fecafoot terminates deal with Le Cop Sportif
  • Comments   -   Friday, 01 July 2022 16:43

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) announced it has terminated its contract with French sportswear manufacturer Le Cop Sportif. In a June 24 statement, Blaise Djounang, the acting Secretary-General of Fecafoot, said the decision will take effect right after the 2022 Women AfCON. That is July 23, 2022.

He did not explain the reasons behind the decision but the statement hints at non-compliance with commitments by the equipment manufacturer. "The president of Fecafoot plans to explore new collaboration opportunities with an equipment manufacturer that respects its commitments and is proud to join its image with the label of the national football teams of Cameroon,” the statement reads.

The new Fecafoot-Le Coq Sportif deal was signed on June 7, 2019, in Montpellier and was expected to last until 2023. But the collaboration has stalled since the signing and the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, asked for explanations from Fecafoot in October 2019.  Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said he noted a real deficit in the quantity of equipment and sports kits made available to the national teams during some major international sports competitions.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Fecafoot terminates deal with Le Cop Sportif

cameroon-fecafoot-terminates-deal-with-le-cop-sportif
The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) announced it has terminated its contract with French sportswear manufacturer Le Cop Sportif. In a June 24...

Cameroon: IMF sees inflation at 4.6% in 2022, the highest rate since 2008

cameroon-imf-sees-inflation-at-4-6-in-2022-the-highest-rate-since-2008
The inflation rate in Cameroon is expected to reach 4.6% in 2022, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The information was...

Cameroon: PAD launches waste removal from the port platform

cameroon-pad-launches-waste-removal-from-the-port-platform
The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) announced the launch of a waste removal campaign from the port platform. Unused containers, wrecked vehicles, handling...

Zambian Mitwa Ng’ambi becomes new MD of MTN Cameroon

zambian-mitwa-ng-ambi-becomes-new-md-of-mtn-cameroon
Zambian Mitwa Ng'ambi has just been appointed head of MTN Cameroon. She replaces resigning Stephen Blewett, who is leaving for “other career...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »