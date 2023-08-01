Public debt: Cameroon paid nearly CFAF 96 billion in interest in H1 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon paid a sum of CFAF55.1 billion to its domestic and foreign creditors in the first half of 2023, according to data from the National sinking fund (CAA). It specifically paid CFAF95.8 billion as interest and CFAF459.3 billion as principal, we learn.

In June 2023, alone, the country settled CFAF69.6 billion of debt (excluding payment arrears and public securities), including CFAF60.8 billion in principal and CFAF8.8 billion in interest.

On June 30, 2023, public sector debt (central government and public enterprises) in Cameroon stood at CFAF12,137 billion. This represents 43.8% of GDP, below the 70% threshold set in CEMAC convergence criteria. Year-on-year, it was down 0.4%.

"It is important to note that this outstanding amount does not take into account the Ecmr 2023 multi-tranche bond, issued on the financial market raising CFAF176.7 billion. Subject to confirmation of the value dates of these operations, this amount will be taken into account in the public debt statistics for July," the CAA emphasizes.

