logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 August 2023 -
Public management

Agri-food: Factory-gate prices rose 2.1% YoY in Q1’2023, despite fall in production costs

Agri-food: Factory-gate prices rose 2.1% YoY in Q1’2023, despite fall in production costs
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 16:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Factory gate prices continued to rise in the agri-food industry in Q1’2023, despite a 1.2% year-on-year fall in production costs in Cameroon’s industrial sector. According to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), during the period under review, production costs in this branch of activity rose by 2.1% year-on-year.

"This increase can be attributed to a number of economic and structural factors. First, it is important to stress that the food industry is subject to constant fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including weather conditions, raw material costs, consumer demand, market competition, and other external influences. These factors can have a significant impact on producer prices," the INS explains.  

As a reminder, the IPPI measures evolutions in the prices of industrial goods produced on Cameroonian territory. These are ex-factory prices paid to producers, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins. The IPPI concerns the secondary sector. It covers the following activities: mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity and gas production and distribution; water production and distribution; sanitation, waste treatment, and remediation.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon to service CFAF386.8 billion in debt in Q3’2023

cameroon-to-service-cfaf386-8-billion-in-debt-in-q3-2023
Cameroon will have to service CFAF386.8 billion of debt to its domestic and foreign creditors in the third quarter of this year. According to the public...

Agri-food: Factory-gate prices rose 2.1% YoY in Q1’2023, despite fall in production costs

agri-food-factory-gate-prices-rose-2-1-yoy-in-q1-2023-despite-fall-in-production-costs
Factory gate prices continued to rise in the agri-food industry in Q1’2023, despite a 1.2% year-on-year fall in production costs in Cameroon’s industrial...

Public debt: Cameroon paid nearly CFAF 96 billion in interest in H1 2023

public-debt-cameroon-paid-nearly-cfaf-96-billion-in-interest-in-h1-2023
Cameroon paid a sum of CFAF55.1 billion to its domestic and foreign creditors in the first half of 2023, according to data from the National sinking fund...

Cameroon: Moody’s rating downgrade hardens credit conditions for upcoming foreign-currency-denominated operation

cameroon-moody-s-rating-downgrade-hardens-credit-conditions-for-upcoming-foreign-currency-denominated-operation
On July 27th, 2023, U.S. rating agency Moody’s published a rating action downgrading “Cameroon's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »