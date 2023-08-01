Agri-food: Factory-gate prices rose 2.1% YoY in Q1’2023, despite fall in production costs

(Business in Cameroon) - Factory gate prices continued to rise in the agri-food industry in Q1’2023, despite a 1.2% year-on-year fall in production costs in Cameroon’s industrial sector. According to the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), during the period under review, production costs in this branch of activity rose by 2.1% year-on-year.

"This increase can be attributed to a number of economic and structural factors. First, it is important to stress that the food industry is subject to constant fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including weather conditions, raw material costs, consumer demand, market competition, and other external influences. These factors can have a significant impact on producer prices," the INS explains.

As a reminder, the IPPI measures evolutions in the prices of industrial goods produced on Cameroonian territory. These are ex-factory prices paid to producers, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins. The IPPI concerns the secondary sector. It covers the following activities: mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity and gas production and distribution; water production and distribution; sanitation, waste treatment, and remediation.

BRM