cameroon-to-service-cfaf386-8-billion-in-debt-in-q3-2023

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon will have to service CFAF386.8 billion of debt to its domestic and foreign creditors in the third quarter of this year. According to the public debt report recently published by the national sinking fund (CAA), this amount includes CFAF306.4 billion of principal and CFAF80.4 billion as interest.

The amount of planned debt service is higher than the average in the first two quarters of the year. Indeed, in the first half of the year, Cameroon serviced CFAF555 billion of debt, which averages CFAF277.5 billion per quarter and CFAF100 billion less than the amount to be serviced in the third quarter. The volume of interest payments is also higher, reaching CFAF80.4 billion FCFA for the 3rd quarter alone, compared with only CFAF96 billion for the first six months of the current year.

In any case, it is more important than ever for the country to meet its commitments to its creditors, given current developments in its sovereign rating. On July 27th, 2023, U.S. rating agency Moody’s published a rating action downgrading the country’s foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings. The reason invoked to justify the downgrade is the “delays in meeting a series of external debt service payments in late 2022 and into 2023” particularly, a “delayed payment to Deutsche Bank Spain."

Cameroon’s rating is now Caa1, five notches from the lowest rating (assigned to defaulters). It places Cameroon in the category of risky borrowers that are highly likely to default on international capital markets. From this point of view, a further delay in debt repayment will further deteriorate the country’s borrower profile.

Brice R. Mbodiam