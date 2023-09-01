logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 September 2023 -
Public management

CEMAC: Gabon's ruling Junta steps up announcements to reassure investors

  • Comments   -   Friday, 01 September 2023 15:31

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 31, a day after the coup that toppled the elected president in Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema (photo), president of the transition, announced a set of measures with "immediate effect" to reassure the business community. That day, during a meeting with the Gabonese Business Federation (FEG) at the presidential palace (Libreville), he announced the domestic debt would be settled with the immediate creation of “Club de Libreville,”  a sort of domestic lenders’ club. 

The idea for this club was first taunted by former Budget Minister Edith Ekiri Mounombi Oyouomi during a meeting with the FEG in December 2022. At that meeting, she announced that in 2023, “Club de Libreville” would be created as a BGFIBank-led economic interest group of creditors, to restructure the government’s debt to local businesses. At the time, FEG CEO Henri-Claude Oyima praised the announcement explaining that the mechanism would boost the national economy, “restore confidence in national businesses, and preserve jobs[...]." 

On Thursday, the head of the junta that seized power in Gabon decided to make good on this promise, despite investigations into the "Club de Libreville", which he said had revealed "several irregularities".

In his announcement last Thursday, the transition president says he has decided to materialize the club despite investigations, which show several irregularities.  He also mentioned the two pension funds CNAMGS and CNSS. This announcement is a positive answer to requests introduced by the private sector a while back. On December 8, 2022, at the end of a meeting with the now-ousted President, Ali Bongo, Henri-Claude Oyima said the president would announce the privatization. "Pensioners are living in decent conditions. So I want [that privatization] to immediately become effective,” he said 

According to the transition president, the four measures announced were chosen among the 13 suggested by the FEG. At a time when investors are concerned about their investments in the country after the coup, the new leader wants to reassure its partners. According to Ulrich Mafoumbi Mafoumbi, spokesman for CTRI, the junta in power,  necessary “measures will be taken to guarantee compliance with domestic and foreign commitments.” 

Part of the Gabonese debt is owed to Cameroonian investors. They contributed 42.7%  of the funds raised by Gabon during its last bond issue.

Patricia Ngo Ngouem

