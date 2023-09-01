Trade: Optical fiber incident disrupts Camcis, Cameroon's electronic customs clearance system

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 1, 2023, the Directorate General of Customs (DGD) announced a malfunction in the Camcis computer system used for customs operations. "These disruptions are due to an incident on the optical fiber to which our two internet providers are connected. A new incident was detected and resolved by resetting the system after a two-hour interruption. Unfortunately, the system was again unavailable due to an incident relating to the storage units. The private service provider and its technical partners are mobilized for a rapid resumption of normal services,” says the Director General of Customs, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga (photo), in an official press release.

According to customs sources, these incidents, which deprive the DGD of its main working tool, are causing delays in the clearance of goods. Deployed in April 2020 across Cameroon, Camcis is an electronic customs clearance system that integrates the entire procedure. It shortens the time needed to complete import and export procedures while making customs duties and tax collection more secure. On April 29, 2023, praising the performance of the tool at a cabinet meeting, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Finance Yaouba Aboulaye indicated that thanks to Camcis, customs collected CFAF750 billion in revenue in 2020, way higher than the estimated CFAF650 billion.

