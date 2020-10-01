cameroon-and-the-ilo-partner-to-promote-youth-entrepreneurship-in-the-northwest-and-southwest

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 29, Cameroonian SME promotion agency APME and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed a partnership agreement for the launch of the project "Start and improve your business" in Cameroon.

In its pilot phase, the project will be implemented in the Northwest and Southwest. It is aimed at upgrading companies to make them more competitive.

In its framework, the ILO will build the capacities of APME’s business advisors so that they can support young people who want to venture into entrepreneurship.

BRM