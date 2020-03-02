logoBC
British Wagtech eyes the Cameroonian meteorological market

(Business in Cameroon) - In late February 2020, Zak Karim and Harry Mesnard, representatives of the British company Wagtech, met with the Minister of Transport Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe in Yaoundé.

According to the information leaked from this meeting, the British group offered “to modernize the national meteorological network and make it more efficient.” During this meeting, Zak Karim and Harry Mesnard also shared their experience in seeking funding from donors in the fields of meteorology and climate. This means that Wagtech also intends to offer its expertise in fund seeking to Cameroon.

The meteorological services managed by the Ministry of Transport gives indications on climate, rainfall, air and soil humidity, wind speed and direction, temperature, and sunshine.

However, out of the 58 weather stations managed by this ministry, about 55 have been out of service for a long time (like the weather station in Buea seen on the illustration picture), and the remaining 3 are operating below the acceptable level. Infrastructures are obsolete ; equipment, measuring, and observation instruments are incomplete and old. In addition, qualified technical personnel are almost non-existent.

S.A.

