Yaoundé - 02 March 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon extends measures to mitigate impacts of the unprecedented rise in freight costs

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 March 2022 14:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze, signed, on November 16, 2021, a decision reducing the freight rates to be integrated into the calculation of imported goods’ customs value. The decision was aimed at mitigating the impacts of rising shipping costs on production costs. In that regard, the shipping costs to be considered in the calculation of imported goods’ customs value were to be discounted by 80%.

When signing the decision, Minister Louis Paul Motaze explained that it would be effective until February 28, 2022, renewable if necessary. This measure will be renewed on May 31, 2022.   

Per the clarifications provided by the General Directorate of Customs, the measure, which will cause a XAF12 to 15 billion revenue shortfall for the public treasury, does not apply to vehicle imports. The reason is that for vehicle imports, a flat shipping rate, far below the actual costs, is considered, the directorate announced in a statement issued on November 18, 2021.  

Let’s note that the decision was issued after complaints and threats from GICAM, the largest employers’ grouping in Cameroon. The grouping notably explained that given the lack of government measures to help firms withstand the impacts of rising shipping costs and raw material prices on production costs, firms could stop production and importations in January 2022. 

