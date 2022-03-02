logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 March 2022 -
Public management

2021-2024 ECF arrangements: Ministry of Finance lists the failed reforms

2021-2024 ECF arrangements: Ministry of Finance lists the failed reforms
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 March 2022 15:58

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon failed to implement three of the eight structural reforms expected between July and December 2021, in the framework of the 2021-2024 economic and financial program with the IMF. This is the conclusion of the first review of this program carried out on December 2-16, 2021. 

During the annual conference of heads of central, decentralized, and external services of the Ministry of Finance held on February 25, 2022, in Yaounde, Jean Tchoffo, president of the technical commission in charge of supervising economic programs, listed the failed reforms.  

According to the official, Cameroon failed to review its tax policy for possible recommendations on the development of a new tax system and expansion of the tax base. It also failed to audit the public payment arrears and clear the arrears certified by that audit. It has also not carried out a diagnostic assessment of some large public enterprises (Camtel, Port Authority of Douala, Camwater, etc).  

Furthermore, authorities have not audited the debt the state owes public firms and the ones public enterprises owe one another. No plan was also adopted for the settlement of those debts. In addition, the Deposits and Consignments Fund was not operationalized.  

Also, the domestic payment arrears target was exceeded (XAF73 billion) as well as the maximum direct interventions (direct fund releases) by the National Hydrocarbons Company (XAF8 billion). The volume of expenditures carried out following special measures also exceeded the authorized threshold (XAF6 billion). 

For all those reasons, the IMF considers Cameroon's overall performance in the framework of that program to be “mixed” with “slow” progress on structural reforms. Despite those shortfalls, the IMF has authorized the disbursement of $116 million (a little over XAF67 billion) to the country, without explaining why. Those resources bring the total disbursements under the arrangements to $293.2 million (XAF170.3 billion).

The IMF approved the three-year arrangements under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on July 29, 2021, in Washington. The arrangements entitle Cameroon to $689.5 million (XAF375 billion) support over three years (2021-2024). 

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

2021-2024 ECF arrangements: Ministry of Finance lists the failed reforms

2021-2024-ecf-arrangements-ministry-of-finance-lists-the-failed-reforms
Cameroon failed to implement three of the eight structural reforms expected between July and December 2021, in the framework of the 2021-2024 economic and...

Cameroon extends measures to mitigate impacts of the unprecedented rise in freight costs

cameroon-extends-measures-to-mitigate-impacts-of-the-unprecedented-rise-in-freight-costs
Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze, signed, on November 16, 2021, a decision reducing the freight rates to be integrated into the calculation of...

Cameroon collected XAF160 bln of non-tax revenues in 2021, well below the XAF643.9 bln potential

cameroon-collected-xaf160-bln-of-non-tax-revenues-in-2021-well-below-the-xaf643-9-bln-potential
Cameroon collected XAF160 billion of non-tax revenues in 2021, despite the XAF643.9 billion potential, according to information from the Ministry of...

Cameroon: Public payment delays still exceed CEMAC standards despite single treasury account

cameroon-public-payment-delays-still-exceed-cemac-standards-despite-single-treasury-account
Cameroon is still facing unusual public payment delays despite the single treasury account opened at the central bank BEAC, a note from the Ministry of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains