logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2024 -
Public management

Bafoussam launches digital campaign to attract diaspora investment for city development

Bafoussam launches digital campaign to attract diaspora investment for city development
  • Comments   -   Saturday, 02 March 2024 03:31

(Business in Cameroon) - The city of Bafoussam, Western Cameroon, launched on February 27 a digital campaign - Invest in Bafoussam- to attract diaspora investment. This initiative aims to highlight the city's economic potential, investment opportunities, and priority sectors to boost development.

A dedicated landing page has been created for the diaspora and will be extensively promoted by influencers, associations, citizens, media, and officials from the Bafoussam Urban Community. The online platform outlines the city’s needs, opportunities, and incentives provided by the Urban Community to motivate the diaspora to contribute. The city hall assures that a dedicated team is in place to respond promptly to inquiries from the diaspora, defined as "any citizen of Cameroonian origin living outside Bafoussam or Cameroon, regardless of their original region, who are willing to contribute to the city’s development and the well-being of its people."

This digital campaign is part of the "Invest in Diaspora" program, launched by Impact Diaspora, Africa's first startup specializing in mobilizing African diasporas and ethno-marketing, supported by the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF). The program aims to train and support 100 African cities in 24 countries on how to engage their diaspora digitally. The strategic goal is to equip cities with the necessary expertise to reposition themselves concerning the diaspora as key players in local development, focusing on investments, job creation, and international presence.

The initiative comes as the Cameroonian diaspora's remittances emerge as a stable financial boon, potentially contributing effectively to macroeconomic stability and national economic needs. According to a World Bank report, remittances from Cameroonian migrants to their home country totaled $365 million (over CFA221 billion) in 2022, marking an increase of about 5% from $350 million in 2021. While these remittances are smaller than those of other African diasporas, such as Nigeria, which accounts for 38% of total migrant remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa, they represent a significant economic resource that Bafoussam aims to harness as a catalyst for its development.

back to top

Tradex launches international tender for butane gas cylinders to meet surging demand in Cameroon

tradex-launches-international-tender-for-butane-gas-cylinders-to-meet-surging-demand-in-cameroon
Trading and Exploitation Company (Tradex), specializing in the marketing of petroleum products, has recently initiated an international tender process to...

Beac targets $250 million withdrawal from regional banks to tackle inflation, despite previous setback

beac-targets-250-million-withdrawal-from-regional-banks-to-tackle-inflation-despite-previous-setback
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) plans to initiate three bond issuances targeting the community's banks between March 18 and April 1, 2024....

Cameroon sees 3.2% hike in consumer interest rates between Q1 and Q2 2023

cameroon-sees-3-2-hike-in-consumer-interest-rates-between-q1-and-q2-2023
Interest rates for individuals have seen an increase of 3.2% between the first and second quarters of 2023 in Cameroon, data from the central bank Beac...

Cameroon extends tax payment deadlines amid nationwide internet outages

cameroon-extends-tax-payment-deadlines-amid-nationwide-internet-outages
The Cameroonian Ministry of Finance announced the extension of the tax filing and payment deadlines by a week, pushing the due date from March 15 to March...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »