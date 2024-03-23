Bafoussam launches digital campaign to attract diaspora investment for city development

(Business in Cameroon) - The city of Bafoussam, Western Cameroon, launched on February 27 a digital campaign - Invest in Bafoussam- to attract diaspora investment. This initiative aims to highlight the city's economic potential, investment opportunities, and priority sectors to boost development.

A dedicated landing page has been created for the diaspora and will be extensively promoted by influencers, associations, citizens, media, and officials from the Bafoussam Urban Community. The online platform outlines the city’s needs, opportunities, and incentives provided by the Urban Community to motivate the diaspora to contribute. The city hall assures that a dedicated team is in place to respond promptly to inquiries from the diaspora, defined as "any citizen of Cameroonian origin living outside Bafoussam or Cameroon, regardless of their original region, who are willing to contribute to the city’s development and the well-being of its people."

This digital campaign is part of the "Invest in Diaspora" program, launched by Impact Diaspora, Africa's first startup specializing in mobilizing African diasporas and ethno-marketing, supported by the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF). The program aims to train and support 100 African cities in 24 countries on how to engage their diaspora digitally. The strategic goal is to equip cities with the necessary expertise to reposition themselves concerning the diaspora as key players in local development, focusing on investments, job creation, and international presence.

The initiative comes as the Cameroonian diaspora's remittances emerge as a stable financial boon, potentially contributing effectively to macroeconomic stability and national economic needs. According to a World Bank report, remittances from Cameroonian migrants to their home country totaled $365 million (over CFA221 billion) in 2022, marking an increase of about 5% from $350 million in 2021. While these remittances are smaller than those of other African diasporas, such as Nigeria, which accounts for 38% of total migrant remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa, they represent a significant economic resource that Bafoussam aims to harness as a catalyst for its development.