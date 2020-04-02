Cameroon: Telecom regulator asks operators to lower services prices

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, because of the coronavirus health crisis, the telecom regulator ART has initiated negotiations with operators so that they can lower the prices of various services offered. This was revealed in a release signed on March 30, 2020, by Philémon Zo’o Zame (photo), Director-General of ART.

Let’s note that MTN and Orange have already announced the partial reduction and even suppression of fees on financial transactions conducted via their mobile money platforms.

However, to-date, the costs of phone calls and the internet are still the same. Operators do, however, offer a wide range of promotional offers and other packages, which provide customers with several choices making them spend less.

BRM