logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 June 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon to raise XAF20 bln on the BEAC market on June 3, 2020

Cameroon to raise XAF20 bln on the BEAC market on June 3, 2020
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:12

(Business in Cameroon) - Comforted by the success of the last five operations in which it raised XAF201.7 billion on the BEAC public securities market with T-bonds (between April and May 2020), the Cameroonian public treasury will be back on the money market on June 3, 2020.

According to the official communiqué announcing this new operation, this time, Cameroon will issue 52-week T-bills. They are short-term securities that help raise funds to solve occasional cash flow problems.

The June 3, 2020 operation aims to raise a financing envelope of XAF20 billion. To successfully conclude this new operation, the Cameroonian Treasury relies on its network of 21 banks spread throughout the CEMAC zone and approved as primary dealers (SVTs).

BRM

back to top

Cameroon to raise XAF20 bln on the BEAC market on June 3, 2020

cameroon-to-raise-xaf20-bln-on-the-beac-market-on-june-3-2020
Comforted by the success of the last five operations in which it raised XAF201.7 billion on the BEAC public securities market with T-bonds (between April...

Afriland First Bank posts over XAF1,150 bln total balance sheet for 2019

afriland-first-bank-posts-over-xaf1-150-bln-total-balance-sheet-for-2019
Cameroonian bank Afriland First Bank informs that its total balance sheet was over XAF1,150 billion at end-2019. This is well above (+XAF39 billion) the...

Fight against Coronavirus: MTN Cameroon estimates its contribution to date at XAF2 billion

fight-against-coronavirus-mtn-cameroon-estimates-its-contribution-to-date-at-xaf2-billion
On June 1, 2020, in Douala, MTN launched a campaign to distribute Coronavirus protection equipment. The operation targets 4,000 teachers, health workers...

Covid-19: Panic-buying had no impacts on Inflation in Cameroon in Q1-2020, INS say

covid-19-panic-buying-had-no-impacts-on-inflation-in-cameroon-in-q1-2020-ins-say
In the first quarter of 2020, Cameroon recorded an inflation rate of 2.6%, compared to 2.3% year-on-year. In January and February 2020, this indicator was...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n87: May 2020

Roads, dams, fiber optics, markets... Cameroon’s big projects toward integration

«Central Africa is facing enormous challenges» - AfDB


Investir au Cameroun n97 Mai 2020

Routes, barrages, fibre optique, marchés… Les grands chantiers camerounais de l’intégration

« L’Afrique centrale est confrontée à d’énormes défis » (BAD)