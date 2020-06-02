Cameroon to raise XAF20 bln on the BEAC market on June 3, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Comforted by the success of the last five operations in which it raised XAF201.7 billion on the BEAC public securities market with T-bonds (between April and May 2020), the Cameroonian public treasury will be back on the money market on June 3, 2020.

According to the official communiqué announcing this new operation, this time, Cameroon will issue 52-week T-bills. They are short-term securities that help raise funds to solve occasional cash flow problems.

The June 3, 2020 operation aims to raise a financing envelope of XAF20 billion. To successfully conclude this new operation, the Cameroonian Treasury relies on its network of 21 banks spread throughout the CEMAC zone and approved as primary dealers (SVTs).

BRM