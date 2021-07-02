The official borehole construction cost, unchanged for decades now, is affecting durability of water supply infrastructures, the MINNE says

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, several problems are affecting the drinking water supply in rural areas. According to Minister of Water and Energy (MINEE) Gaston Eloundou Essomba, the most important of those problems is possibly the quality and durability of the infrastructures.

Speaking before the national assembly on June 28, 2021, the official explained that for decades now, the standard borehole construction cost has been XAF8.5 billion no matter the region the infrastructure is to be built. Over the years, with inflation, this price has become unattractive for companies with the required expertise and financial capabilities to carry out those water projects.

As the prices of construction equipment are rising but the officially approved construction price per borehole is still the same, the construction companies usually make technical choices that are unsuitable for some of the project regions, the official revealed.

“Preliminary studies carried out in several areas show that about half of the infrastructures built are usually inoperative and a quarter of those infrastructures are simply unusable sometimes because of the technical and technological choices in the studied areas,” he said.

Apart from the quality of the water supply infrastructures, another problem affecting the supply in rural areas is the poor technical ad financial capabilities of the territorial decentralized communities when it comes to the construction, exploitation, and management of those infrastructures. As the Minister stated, as far as technology transfer is concerned, the beneficiaries of water supply infrastructures in those areas usually have no real understanding of the projects.

Currently, according to the MINEE, in Cameroon, only 57% of rural households have access to improved water facilities as per the criteria defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). The remaining 43% has no other choice than to fetch water however it can.

Sylvain Andzongo