logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 August 2021 -
Public management

Wine consumption: Cameroon ranks second, ahead of Côte d’Ivoire and Congo in Africa

Wine consumption: Cameroon ranks second, ahead of Côte d’Ivoire and Congo in Africa
  • Comments   -   Monday, 02 August 2021 12:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Pan African market research and intelligence firm Sagaci Research recently published a study on wine consumption across Africa. According to the study, over the June 2020-June 2021 period, the top three African countries with the highest proportion of the adult population who consume wine are Togo, Cameroon, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Togo takes first place in terms of wine consumption, followed closely behind by Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire, each scoring 26%, 25%, and 23% respectively, of the nation’s adult population having consumed wine in the last four weeks,” the study reveals.  Those countries are followed by Congo, Benin, South Africa, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Namibia.  

The study believes that apart from marketing, cultural habits and religious beliefs affect the wine trend in the African countries studied. For instance, as the study explains, “although the wine-making tradition is present in several regions of the continent (Morocco, Ethiopia, South Africa…), the data seems to show that the French have strongly influenced the consumption habits in other countries, as 8 out of the top 10 wine-consuming nations in Africa have a common history with France.”

Few things to note nevertheless are that the study is based purely on the percentage of adults who recently consumed wine instead of the volume of wine consumed in the whole country. Also, 29 out of the 54 African countries were considered in the study. In addition, the daily data were gathered from some 20,000 consumers over the twelve months of the study through the app SagaPoll.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Wine consumption: Cameroon ranks second, ahead of Côte d’Ivoire and Congo in Africa

wine-consumption-cameroon-ranks-second-ahead-of-cote-d-ivoire-and-congo-in-africa
Pan African market research and intelligence firm Sagaci Research recently published a study on wine consumption across Africa. According to the study,...

Covid-19 Fund: The MINSANTE rejects responsibilities in the non-clearance of XAF45 bln cash advance

covid-19-fund-the-minsante-rejects-responsibilities-in-the-non-clearance-of-xaf45-bln-cash-advance
Currently, the 2020 Covid-19 fund budget implementation report is the subject of disagreement between the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie and...

Cameroon: Alios Finance issues new bonds to raise XAF10 bln on the BVMAC

cameroon-alios-finance-issues-new-bonds-to-raise-xaf10-bln-on-the-bvmac
Financing firm Alios Finance Cameroon recently launched a bond issuance operation on the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC). Named “ALIOS...

Patrick Benon becomes new Orange Cameroon CEO, amid ethical violation accusations against Frédéric Debord

patrick-benon-becomes-new-orange-cameroon-ceo-amid-ethical-violation-accusations-against-frederic-debord
Yesterday July 27, in Casablanca, Morroco, French telecom operator Orange issued a release appointing CEOs for three of its MENA subsidiaries, including...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »