Cameroon: “Financing of the new major projects would be challenging,” the IMF believes

(Business in Cameroon) - Some financial challenges could affect Cameroon’s plan to implement the 2nd generation construction projects over the 2020-2030 period, according to a country report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The financing of the new major projects would be challenging, as Cameroon’s debt situation is currently at high risk of debt distress. Public-Private Partnership would help, but Cameroonian authorities would need to adopt a more upfront approach in terms of planification and budgeting,” the report reads.

The institution believes that greater exposure to local investors could solve these problems but, the country should complete the 1st generation projects (Lom Pangar dam, Memve’élé power plant, the port of Kribi, and the second Wouri bridge) and their related infrastructure first to fully benefit from these infrastructures.

“Going forward, more clarity and regulation should be imposed on project selections, project management and implementation, and infrastructure usage and maintenance,” it adds.

Also, the IMF suggests Cameroon should create an independent committee that will validate feasibility studies, streamline administrative procedures when it comes to compensation, and award contracts to Cameroonian firms so that they can build their capacities working alongside foreign firms. The committee will also be in charge of allocating some resources from government bonds to projects and choose a realistic number of projects based on development priorities.

Let’s note that according to the IMF, at end-June 2019, out of the eleven major projects announced by the Cameroonian government over the 2010-2020 period, five were completed or about to, two were being implemented and four were not launched. At the time, the volume of financial support from partners for the projects was XAF1,195 billion while Cameroon had disbursed XAF348 billion.

S.A.