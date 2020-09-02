cameroon-organizes-a-seminar-to-sensitize-firms-on-cybersecurity-issues

(Business in Cameroon) - Tomorrow September 3, 2020, in Yaoundé, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) will hold an awareness seminar to sensitize firms on cybersecurity issues, according to an official statement.

This seminar, which will be presided over by Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo), falls within the framework of the activities recently announced by the Minpostel to promote the culture of cybersecurity and the responsible use of social media.

According to the National Agency for Information & Communication Technologies (ANTIC), cybercriminals stole XAF3 billion from Cameroonian banks in 2015. According to Ebot Ebot Enaw, Head of the ANTIC, these losses were due to "Skimming" practices, which consist of hacking magnetic stripe cards using some special devices placed in banks’ ATMs.

At the time, the ANTIC commented that these losses due to skimming were fewer than those due to sim box frauds (which consists of fraudsters installing special devices to reroute international calls making them appear like local calls), causing losses for mobile operators and the public treasury.

In October 2015, during a forum on the challenges and the perspectives of the fight against sim box frauds in Cameroon, it was revealed that in the country, four mobile operators lost XAF18 billion that year while the state lost XAF4 billion.

With this seminar and the announced activities, the Minpostel hopes it will reduce these cyberfrauds.

BRM