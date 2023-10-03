Chad-Cameroon Corridor: CNCC creates community center for transporters

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon National Shippers' Council (CNCC) inaugurated last September 27 a community center in Kouseri, Far North, for the purpose of resting and rejuvenation for transporters operating the Chad-Cameroon corridor.

The infrastructure is equipped with amenities (waiting room, rooms, beds, water, restaurant, etc.) and services. In addition to ensuring the safety and security of people and goods bound for or coming from neighboring countries such as Chad and Nigeria, this center will provide solutions to other rampant problems such as anarchic parking. It is expected to stimulate economic activity by creating job opportunities for residents. According to the Ministry of Transport's 2021 statistical yearbook, 900,000 tons of goods transited the Douala-N'Djamena corridor in 2020. It concentrates "35% of the GDP of these two countries and serves 20% of the population of Chad and 35% of that of Cameroon. Customs estimates the cost of Chadian goods transiting through Cameroon at CFA350 billion a year”. However, transporters regularly complain of police harassment caused by a multitude of checkpoints where they are obliged to pay bribes when distributing goods. The multiplication of controls also delays the flow and fluidity of transport on the corridor.

Let’s note that the new community center is the 4th such facility to be built by the CNCC since the launch of its vast trade facilitation infrastructure construction program in 2010.